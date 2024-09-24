Open Extended Reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies will retire guard Tony Allen's No. 9 jersey on March 15, the team announced Tuesday.

Allen's number will be raised to the FedExForum rafters following a game against the Miami Heat.

He is the third Grizzlies player to have his jersey retired, joining Zach Randolph (No. 50) and Marc Gasol (No. 33).

Allen, now 42, played seven seasons in Memphis (2010-17) and epitomized the franchise's "Grit and Grind" era.

The Grizzlies posted news of the celebration on X.

All heart. Grit. Grind.



Tony Allen Jersey Retirement Night on March 15.@Robinhoodapp | Get tix: https://t.co/pIqm01BOtz pic.twitter.com/00IH30oZAK — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) September 24, 2024

Allen made the NBA All-Defensive team six times in that span and helped Memphis reach the playoffs all seven seasons, including a trip to the 2013 Western Conference finals.

He ranks second in franchise history in steals (762), sixth in games (462) and 10th in blocked shots (217).

Allen averaged 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 820 games (441 starts) with the Boston Celtics (2004-10), Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans (2017-18). The Celtics' 2004 first-round pick (No. 25 overall) won an NBA championship with Boston in 2007-08.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.