Dallas Mavericks chief executive officer Cynthia "Cynt" Marshall announced Tuesday that she plans to retire on Dec. 31.

Marshall became the first Black female CEO in NBA history when she was hired by then-Mavericks owner Mark Cuban in March 2018.

"My three-year commitment has more than doubled in time," Marshall told Mavericks employees in a letter obtained by ESPN's Andscape. "I cherish every day of our journey together. We've made the Mavs better. We've made communities better. We've made our industry better. Y'all made me better. I pray that I'm leaving it better than I found it.

"I love you. I love our team. I love our fans. My wildest dreams would never have included being the CEO of the Dallas Mavericks. Thank you for the experience of a lifetime for me and my family. We are Mavs Family and Fans for Life. You can count on us."

Marshall decided that she would retire several weeks ago and recently came to a retirement agreement with Mavericks Governor Patrick Dumont, a source said.

When Marshall joined the franchise, the Mavs had been tarnished by instances of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct within its business operations. Marshall was credited for quickly changing the Mavericks' workplace to a much more positive and inclusive environment while hiring women and people of color in leadership roles.

Marshall is a former AT&T senior vice president of human resources and chief diversity officer. She is also the founder of Marshalling Resources, a consulting firm that specializes in leadership, diversity and inclusion, culture transformation and overall optimization of people resources. Marshall has also been credited for connecting the Mavericks more deeply to the Dallas-Forth Worth area through philanthropy, social justice outreach and activism.

Additionally, Marshall helped launch a new TV partnership that starts this upcoming season in which approximately 10 million Texans can watch Mavs games for free. She has also overseen $30 million in recent upgrades to the American Airlines Center.

"Cynt Marshall is a force of nature," Dumont said in a statement. "I like to say her superpower is bringing people together, but the truth is she has many superpowers. Cynt has always gone above and beyond in everything she has done, and her leadership of the Dallas Mavericks is no exception. She is an indelible fixture in the history of this franchise, and we are eternally grateful. The positive impact she has had here will be felt for a very long time."

Cuban, now a minority owner with the Mavericks, said in a statement: "Bringing Cynt to the Mavericks six years ago was one of the smartest decisions I've ever made. She has led this organization to new heights with grace and integrity, and her light will continue to shine bright throughout the community."

Marshall, a Richmond, California, native who turns 65 on Dec. 15, will serve as a consultant for the Mavericks through December 2025.