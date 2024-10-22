NBA 2024-25 opening night: Experts' picks for East, West and NBA champs

Monica McNutt explains how the Knicks have retooled to chase their first NBA title in over 50 years. (2:01)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-25 NBA season is officially here!

The Boston Celtics begin their quest for back-to-back titles against the New York Knicks to kick off the NBA season (7:30 p.m. ET). After a dominant run through the playoffs, the Celtics enter this season as the favorites, but the depth of competition in the league won't make it easy for Boston to repeat.

The Knicks' busy offseason, which included bringing in Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, has title hopes high in New York, while the Philadelphia 76ers signed Paul George this offseason to maximize the prime of 2022-23 MVP Joel Embiid. Will either contender have enough star power to dethrone the Celtics in the Eastern Conference race? 2024-25 NBA season preview What lies ahead for all 30 NBA teams in 2024-25? Here are the stars, stats and bets you need to know to get ready for the season. • Rankings, predictions, odds and more

In the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder will try to build off of a memorable 2023-24 campaign during which they became the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history. And OKC didn't stand pat, adding key players in Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein to bolster one of the deepest rosters in the league. The Minnesota Timberwolves, who face the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night (10 p.m. ET), also are among teams with eyes on the Larry O'Brien Trophy after Anthony Edwards took a giant leap last season. And despite the talent at the top of the conference, the Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets could all make noise in the crowded West race.

Will it be Oklahoma City-Boston in the Finals? Which other teams could crash the party? And which are most likely to be involved in trades? Our NBA experts make their picks.

MORE: 30-team preview | NBA Rank 100-51 | 50-11 | 10-1

The Boston Celtics look primed for another deep playoff run this season. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Eastern Conference finals picks

Kendra Andrews: Celtics over Knicks in 6

Tim Bontemps: Celtics over 76ers in 6

Jamal Collier: 76ers over Celtics in 7

Chris Herring: Celtics over Knicks in 6

Baxter Holmes: Celtics over Knicks in 7

Tim MacMahon: Celtics over Bucks in 6

Bobby Marks: Celtics over Knicks in 6

Dave McMenamin: Celtics over Knicks in 6

Kevin Pelton: Celtics over 76ers in 6

Ramona Shelburne: Celtics over Sixers in 7

André Snellings: Celtics over 76ers in 7

Marc Spears: Celtics over Knicks in 6

Michael Wright: Celtics over Bucks in 7

Ohm Youngmisuk: Knicks over Celtics in 7

Final tally (East champs): Celtics 12, Knicks 1, 76ers 1

Can the Oklahoma City Thunder surpass Dallas in the West? (Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images)

Western Conference finals picks

Andrews: Thunder over Mavericks in 6

Bontemps: Thunder over Nuggets in 6

Collier: Thunder over Mavericks in 6

Herring: Thunder over Wolves in 7

Holmes: Thunder over Timberwolves in 7

MacMahon: Thunder over Mavericks in 7

Marks: Suns over Thunder in 7

McMenamin: Timberwolves over Thunder in 6

Pelton: Thunder over Suns in 6

Shelburne: Thunder over Nuggets in 7

Snellings: Timberwolves over Thunder in 6

Spears: Thunder over Suns in 7

Wright: Thunder over Mavericks in 7

Youngmisuk: Thunder over Nuggets in 7

Final tally (West champs): Thunder 11, Timberwolves 2, Suns 1

The Celtics are hoping to become the first repeat champion in six years. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA Finals picks

Andrews: Celtics over Thunder in 6

Bontemps: Celtics over Thunder in 6

Collier: 76ers over Thunder in 6

Herring: Celtics over Thunder in 6

Holmes: Celtics over Thunder in 7

MacMahon: Celtics over Thunder in 7

Marks: Celtics over Suns in 6

McMenamin: Celtics over Wolves in 5

Pelton: Thunder over Celtics in 7

Shelburne: Celtics over Thunder in 7

Snellings: Timberwolves over Celtics in 7

Spears: Celtics over Thunder in 5

Wright: Celtics over Thunder in 6

Youngmisuk: Knicks over Thunder in 7

Final tally (NBA champs): Celtics 10, Thunder 1, 76ers 1, Knicks 1, Timberwolves 1

Will the Los Angeles Lakers make a move this season? (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

BONUS! The team most likely to be active in the trade market is the _______

Andrews: Heat

Bontemps: 76ers

Collier: Heat

Holmes: Lakers

Herring: Lakers

MacMahon: Jazz

Marks: Warriors

McMenamin: Heat

Pelton: Pelicans

Shelburne: Warriors

Snellings: Bulls

Spears: Warriors

Wright: Lakers

Youngmisuk: Bucks

Final tally: Heat 3, Lakers 3, Warriors 3, Bucks 1, Bulls 1, Jazz 1, Pelicans 1, 76ers 1