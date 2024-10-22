Open Extended Reactions

DALLAS -- The Mavericks and guard Jaden Hardy have agreed on a three-year, $18 million rookie contract extension, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The deal secures one of the backups in a star-studded backcourt led by Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson.

The Mavs already were counting on Hardy, 22, for depth before Dante Exum sustained a wrist injury that required surgery and will sideline him indefinitely. The defending Western Conference champs will open the season Thursday night at home against the San Antonio Spurs.

Dallas was on the verge of a second consecutive year without a draft pick in 2022 before trading into the second round to get Hardy, who bypassed college to play for the G League Ignite.

Hardy, who could have become a restricted free agent next summer, has averaged 7.9 points in 121 games over two seasons as a part-time member of the rotation. His playing time was similarly sporadic during the Mavs' run to the NBA Finals last season. Dallas lost to the Boston Celtics in five games during the Finals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.