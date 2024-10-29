Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks is carted off on a stretcher after suffering a lower-leg injury vs. the Mavericks. (1:46)

Open Extended Reactions

DALLAS -- Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks is expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a fractured right fibula and dislocated ankle in Monday's 110-102 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, sources told ESPN.

The Jazz confirmed the nature of Hendricks' injuries after the game. The second-year player was to return to Utah with the team for further testing Tuesday, coach Will Hardy said.

Sources told ESPN on Tuesday that Hendricks will undergo surgery and a surgery date will be determined within the next 24 to 48 hours.

"That's hard to stomach," Hardy said of Hendricks' injury. "He's put in a lot of hard work. He's a great kid, and so we're really just trying to focus on him, his health, keeping him up, his spirits up as he begins the road of his recovery. But these are the moments in sports that suck."

Hendricks, 20, collapsed suddenly without any contact with 5:59 remaining in the third quarter. His lower right leg was turned gruesomely to the outside.

Medical personnel immediately brought a stretcher out to the court. Hendricks wore a protective boot on his right foot and used crutches when he exited the American Airlines Center after the game.

The Jazz announced after the game that further updates on Hendricks' status would be provided "when appropriate."

The 6-foot-9 Hendricks, the No. 9 pick in the 2023 draft, is an important part of the Jazz's rebuilding project. He profiles as an outstanding defender, drawing the assignment on Dallas superstar Luka Doncic on Monday night.

Hendricks had two points, three rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes, making his third consecutive start after starting 23 games of his 40 appearances as a rookie.

"Super unfortunate," said Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen. "We're all here for him. It sucks that we lost, but he's more important than that. We know how hard he worked the whole summer to be ready for this opportunity, so it sure feels tough for him. We're going to stay here for him and support him.

"We talk about fighting through adversity, whatever it is. Tonight it happened to be that. Nobody can do it alone, so it's staying together and trying to work through it and not giving up."

Hendricks averaged 7.3 points and 4.6 rebounds as a rookie and moved into the starting lineup on a regular basis this season after working to become significantly stronger during the summer.

"This is far from over for him," Hardy said. "This is a pause button for Taylor. You can see [his work paying off] even in the early parts of this season. You can see the flashes, you can see where this could be going with him, and that's a credit to him."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.