LeBron and Bronny James' homecoming to Cleveland included a neat gesture from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

When the Los Angeles Lakers entered the visiting locker room at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday, they were welcomed with a rotating image display of LeBron, Bronny, D'Angelo Russell and Lakers assistant Scott Brooks.

The Cavaliers do the gesture each time a former player or coach of an opposing team returns to the state. However, there's an extra incentive for LeBron, a native of Akron, Ohio, who spent 11 seasons with the team and led the Cavaliers to a title in 2016 -- the first in franchise history.

LeBron's photo included him cradling the Larry O'Brien Trophy along with the Finals MVP trophy. Bronny is seen posing in a group photo of the Cavaliers after their championship during his childhood.

Russell's inclusion dates to his tenure with the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2014-15. Brooks is seen in uniform for Cleveland, where he played his final NBA season in 1998 and appeared in 43 games.

LeBron has often found success against his former team. He holds a 9-2 record, while averaging 31.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists on 54% shooting.

The Lakers enter the matchup with a 3-1 record, while the Cavaliers are 4-0.