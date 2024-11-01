Duke players in the NBA: Tatum, Irving, Williamson, more

Open Extended Reactions

Duke men's basketball changed forever on March 18, 1980. That was the day the school hired Mike Krzyzewski away from Army.

Krzyzewski transformed the Blue Devils into a perennial power, leading the program to five national championships and winning 1,129 games over 42 seasons, the most victories in NCAA history at one school.

"Coach K" also produced 68 NBA draft picks, including 42 first-round selections. Of those 42 first-rounders, 28 were lottery picks, the most in NBA draft history. Four of those players -- Paolo Banchero, Zion Williamson, Kyrie Irving and Elton Brand -- were No. 1 selections.

Krzyzewski coached at Duke until 2022, when one of his former players and longtime assistants, Jon Scheyer, took over as head coach.

Here's a look at the most notable players who left an indelible mark on men's basketball both at Duke and in the NBA:

Paolo Banchero

▪︎ 2021-22 ACC Rookie of the Year

▪︎ 2021-22 consensus second-team All-American

▪︎ No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft (Orlando Magic)

▪︎ 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year

▪︎ 2024 NBA All-Star

Shane Battier

▪︎ 2000-01 National College Player of the Year

▪︎ 2001 NCAA champion

▪︎ No. 31 retired at Duke

▪︎ No. 6 pick in the 2001 NBA draft (Vancouver Grizzlies)

▪︎ Two-time NBA champion (2012, 2013)

Carlos Boozer

▪︎ 2001 NCAA champion

▪︎ 2001-02 third-team All-American

▪︎ No. 35 pick in the 2002 NBA draft (Cleveland Cavaliers)

▪︎ Two-time NBA All-Star (2007, 2008)

▪︎ 2007-08 All-NBA third team

Elton Brand

▪︎ 1998-99 National College Player of the Year

▪︎ No. 1 pick in the 1999 NBA draft (Chicago Bulls)

▪︎ 1999-2000 NBA Co-Rookie of the Year (Steve Francis)

▪︎ Two-time NBA All-Star (2002, 2006)

▪︎ 2005-06 All-NBA second team

Luol Deng

▪︎ 2003-04 third-team All-ACC

▪︎ No. 7 pick in the 2004 NBA draft (Phoenix Suns)

▪︎ 2004-05 All-Rookie first team

▪︎ 2011-12 NBA All-Defensive second team

▪︎ Two-time NBA All-Star (2012, 2013)

Danny Ferry

▪︎ Two-time ACC Player of the Year

▪︎ 1988-89 consensus first-team All-American

▪︎ No. 35 retired at Duke

▪︎ No. 2 pick in the 1989 NBA draft (Los Angeles Clippers)

▪︎ 2003 NBA champion

Grant Hill

▪︎ Two-time NCAA champion (1991, 1992)

▪︎ No. 33 retired at Duke

▪︎ No. 3 pick in the 1994 NBA draft (Detroit Pistons)

▪︎ Five-time All-NBA selection

▪︎ Basketball Hall of Famer

Brandon Ingram

▪︎ 2015-16 ACC Rookie of the Year

▪︎ No. 2 pick in the 2016 NBA draft (Los Angeles Lakers)

▪︎ 2016-17 NBA All-Rookie second team

▪︎ 2020 NBA All-Star

▪︎ 2019-20 NBA Most Improved Player

Kyrie Irving

▪︎ No. 1 pick in the 2011 NBA draft (Cavaliers)

▪︎ 2011-12 NBA Rookie of the Year

▪︎ Eight-time NBA All-Star

▪︎ 2014 NBA All-Star Game MVP

▪︎ 2016 NBA champion

Christian Laettner

▪︎ Two-time NCAA champion (1991, 1992)

▪︎ 1991-92 National College Player of the Year

▪︎ No. 3 pick in the 1992 NBA draft (Minnesota Timberwolves)

▪︎ 1992-93 NBA All-Rookie first team

▪︎ 1997 NBA All-Star

JJ Redick

▪︎ Two-time consensus first-team All-American

▪︎ 2005-06 National College Player of the Year

▪︎ No. 4 retired at Duke

▪︎ No. 11 pick in the 2006 NBA draft (Magic)

▪︎ Played 15 NBA seasons (2006-21)

Jayson Tatum

▪︎ 2016-17 third-team All-ACC

▪︎ No. 3 pick in the 2017 NBA draft (Boston Celtics)

▪︎ Four-time All-NBA selection

▪︎ 2023 NBA All-Star Game MVP

▪︎ 2024 NBA champion

Zion Williamson

▪︎ 2018-19 ACC Player of the Year

▪︎ 2018-19 National College Player of the Year

▪︎ No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft (New Orleans Pelicans)

▪︎ 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie first team

▪︎ Two-time NBA All-Star (2021, 2023)

