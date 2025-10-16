Oldest to newest NBA arenas: Madison Square Garden to Intuit

Open Extended Reactions

There's no place like home. Where do the NBA's 30 franchises play? Here's a look at all 30 arenas - from the oldest to the newest:

Madison Square Garden (New York) - New York Knicks

First season: 1967-68

Capacity: 19,500

Target Center (Minneapolis) - Minnesota Timberwolves

First season: 1990-91

Capacity: 20,000

Delta Center (Salt Lake City) - Utah Jazz

First season: 1991-92

Capacity: 20,000

Footprint Center (Phoenix) - Phoenix Suns

First season: 1992-93

Capacity: 18,422

United Center (Chicago) - Chicago Bulls

First season: 1994-95

Capacity: 23,500

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Cleveland) - Cleveland Cavaliers

First season: 1994-95

Capacity: 19,432

TD Garden (Boston) - Boston Celtics

First season: 1995-96

Capacity: 19,580

Moda Center (Portland, Oregon) - Portland Trail Blazers

First season: 1995-96

Capacity: 20,500

Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia) - Philadelphia 76ers

First season: 1996-97

Capacity: 21,000

Capital One Arena (Washington) - Washington Wizards

First season: 1997-98

Capacity: 20,356

Scotiabank Arena (Toronto) - Toronto Raptors

First season: 1998-99

Capacity: 19,800

State Farm Arena (Atlanta) - Atlanta Hawks

First season: 1999-2000

Capacity: 16,800

Ball Arena (Denver) - Denver Nuggets

First season: 1999-2000

Capacity: 21,000

Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis) - Indiana Pacers

First season: 1999-2000

Capacity: 18,000

Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles) - Los Angeles Lakers

First season: 1999-2000

Capacity: 19,067

Kaseya Center (Miami) - Miami Heat

First season: 2000-01

Capacity: 19,600

American Airlines Center (Dallas) - Dallas Mavericks

First season: 2001-02

Capacity: 20,000

Smoothie King Center (New Orleans) - New Orleans Pelicans

First season: 2002-03

Capacity: 18,000

Frost Bank Center (San Antonio) - San Antonio Spurs

First season: 2002-03

Capacity: 18,418

Toyota Center (Houston) - Houston Rockets

First season: 2003-04

Capacity: 18,500

FedExForum (Memphis, Tennessee) - Memphis Grizzlies

First season: 2004-05

Capacity: 18,400

Spectrum Center (Charlotte, North Carolina) - Charlotte Hornets

First season: 2005-06

Capacity: 18,500

Paycom Center (Oklahoma City) - Oklahoma City Thunder

First season: 2005-06

Capacity: 18,203

Kia Center (Orlando, Florida) - Orlando Magic

First season: 2010-11

Capacity: 18,500

Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York) - Brooklyn Nets

First season: 2012-13

Capacity: 17,732

Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, California) - Sacramento Kings

First season: 2016-17

Capacity: 17,608

Little Caesars Arena (Detroit) - Detroit Pistons

First season: 2017-18

Capacity: 20,000

Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee) - Milwaukee Bucks

First season: 2018-19

Capacity: 17,341

Chase Center (San Francisco) - Golden State Warriors

First season: 2019-20

Capacity: 18,064

Intuit Dome (Inglewood, California) - Los Angeles Clippers

First season: 2024-25

Capacity: 18,000

Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for scores, standings, stats, schedules and more.