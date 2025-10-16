        <
        >

          Oldest to newest NBA arenas: Madison Square Garden to Intuit

          Madison Square Garden is the oldest NBA arena out of all 30 teams. Sarah Stier/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Oct 16, 2025, 09:22 PM

          There's no place like home. Where do the NBA's 30 franchises play? Here's a look at all 30 arenas - from the oldest to the newest:

          Madison Square Garden (New York) - New York Knicks

          First season: 1967-68

          Capacity: 19,500

          Target Center (Minneapolis) - Minnesota Timberwolves

          First season: 1990-91

          Capacity: 20,000

          Delta Center (Salt Lake City) - Utah Jazz

          First season: 1991-92

          Capacity: 20,000

          Footprint Center (Phoenix) - Phoenix Suns

          First season: 1992-93

          Capacity: 18,422

          United Center (Chicago) - Chicago Bulls

          First season: 1994-95

          Capacity: 23,500

          Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Cleveland) - Cleveland Cavaliers

          First season: 1994-95

          Capacity: 19,432

          TD Garden (Boston) - Boston Celtics

          First season: 1995-96

          Capacity: 19,580

          Moda Center (Portland, Oregon) - Portland Trail Blazers

          First season: 1995-96

          Capacity: 20,500

          Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia) - Philadelphia 76ers

          First season: 1996-97

          Capacity: 21,000

          Capital One Arena (Washington) - Washington Wizards

          First season: 1997-98

          Capacity: 20,356

          Scotiabank Arena (Toronto) - Toronto Raptors

          First season: 1998-99

          Capacity: 19,800

          State Farm Arena (Atlanta) - Atlanta Hawks

          First season: 1999-2000

          Capacity: 16,800

          Ball Arena (Denver) - Denver Nuggets

          First season: 1999-2000

          Capacity: 21,000

          Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis) - Indiana Pacers

          First season: 1999-2000

          Capacity: 18,000

          Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles) - Los Angeles Lakers

          First season: 1999-2000

          Capacity: 19,067

          Kaseya Center (Miami) - Miami Heat

          First season: 2000-01

          Capacity: 19,600

          American Airlines Center (Dallas) - Dallas Mavericks

          First season: 2001-02

          Capacity: 20,000

          Smoothie King Center (New Orleans) - New Orleans Pelicans

          First season: 2002-03

          Capacity: 18,000

          Frost Bank Center (San Antonio) - San Antonio Spurs

          First season: 2002-03

          Capacity: 18,418

          Toyota Center (Houston) - Houston Rockets

          First season: 2003-04

          Capacity: 18,500

          FedExForum (Memphis, Tennessee) - Memphis Grizzlies

          First season: 2004-05

          Capacity: 18,400

          Spectrum Center (Charlotte, North Carolina) - Charlotte Hornets

          First season: 2005-06

          Capacity: 18,500

          Paycom Center (Oklahoma City) - Oklahoma City Thunder

          First season: 2005-06

          Capacity: 18,203

          Kia Center (Orlando, Florida) - Orlando Magic

          First season: 2010-11

          Capacity: 18,500

          Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York) - Brooklyn Nets

          First season: 2012-13

          Capacity: 17,732

          Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, California) - Sacramento Kings

          First season: 2016-17

          Capacity: 17,608

          Little Caesars Arena (Detroit) - Detroit Pistons

          First season: 2017-18

          Capacity: 20,000

          Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee) - Milwaukee Bucks

          First season: 2018-19

          Capacity: 17,341

          Chase Center (San Francisco) - Golden State Warriors

          First season: 2019-20

          Capacity: 18,064

          Intuit Dome (Inglewood, California) - Los Angeles Clippers

          First season: 2024-25

          Capacity: 18,000

          Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for scores, standings, stats, schedules and more.