Oldest to newest NBA arenas: Madison Square Garden to Intuit

There's no place like home. Where do the NBA's 30 franchises play? Here's a look at all 30 arenas - from the oldest to the newest:
Madison Square Garden (New York) - New York Knicks
First season: 1967-68
Capacity: 19,500
Target Center (Minneapolis) - Minnesota Timberwolves
First season: 1990-91
Capacity: 20,000
Delta Center (Salt Lake City) - Utah Jazz
First season: 1991-92
Capacity: 20,000
Footprint Center (Phoenix) - Phoenix Suns
First season: 1992-93
Capacity: 18,422
United Center (Chicago) - Chicago Bulls
First season: 1994-95
Capacity: 23,500
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Cleveland) - Cleveland Cavaliers
First season: 1994-95
Capacity: 19,432
TD Garden (Boston) - Boston Celtics
First season: 1995-96
Capacity: 19,580
Moda Center (Portland, Oregon) - Portland Trail Blazers
First season: 1995-96
Capacity: 20,500
Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia) - Philadelphia 76ers
First season: 1996-97
Capacity: 21,000
Capital One Arena (Washington) - Washington Wizards
First season: 1997-98
Capacity: 20,356
Scotiabank Arena (Toronto) - Toronto Raptors
First season: 1998-99
Capacity: 19,800
State Farm Arena (Atlanta) - Atlanta Hawks
First season: 1999-2000
Capacity: 16,800
Ball Arena (Denver) - Denver Nuggets
First season: 1999-2000
Capacity: 21,000
Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis) - Indiana Pacers
First season: 1999-2000
Capacity: 18,000
Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles) - Los Angeles Lakers
First season: 1999-2000
Capacity: 19,067
Kaseya Center (Miami) - Miami Heat
First season: 2000-01
Capacity: 19,600
American Airlines Center (Dallas) - Dallas Mavericks
First season: 2001-02
Capacity: 20,000
Smoothie King Center (New Orleans) - New Orleans Pelicans
First season: 2002-03
Capacity: 18,000
Frost Bank Center (San Antonio) - San Antonio Spurs
First season: 2002-03
Capacity: 18,418
Toyota Center (Houston) - Houston Rockets
First season: 2003-04
Capacity: 18,500
FedExForum (Memphis, Tennessee) - Memphis Grizzlies
First season: 2004-05
Capacity: 18,400
Spectrum Center (Charlotte, North Carolina) - Charlotte Hornets
First season: 2005-06
Capacity: 18,500
Paycom Center (Oklahoma City) - Oklahoma City Thunder
First season: 2005-06
Capacity: 18,203
Kia Center (Orlando, Florida) - Orlando Magic
First season: 2010-11
Capacity: 18,500
Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York) - Brooklyn Nets
First season: 2012-13
Capacity: 17,732
Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, California) - Sacramento Kings
First season: 2016-17
Capacity: 17,608
Little Caesars Arena (Detroit) - Detroit Pistons
First season: 2017-18
Capacity: 20,000
Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee) - Milwaukee Bucks
First season: 2018-19
Capacity: 17,341
Chase Center (San Francisco) - Golden State Warriors
First season: 2019-20
Capacity: 18,064
Intuit Dome (Inglewood, California) - Los Angeles Clippers
First season: 2024-25
Capacity: 18,000
