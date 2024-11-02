Open Extended Reactions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Grizzlies starters Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart will sit out multiple games because of injuries, the team said Friday.

Bane has a right oblique strain, and Smart has a sprained right ankle. The Grizzlies said both are week-to-week.

Both were hurt in Wednesday night's 119-106 loss to visiting Brooklyn. Smart was injured in the first quarter and Bane in the third. Neither played in the Grizzlies' 122-99 win over visiting Milwaukee on Thursday.

Smart played only 20 games last season after dealing with a sprained left foot and an injured finger.

Bane is second on the Grizzlies in scoring at 18.8 points.

Memphis (3-3) plays at Philadelphia on Saturday.