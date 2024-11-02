        <
          Grizzlies' Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart week-to-week

          • Associated Press
          Nov 2, 2024, 12:59 AM

          MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Grizzlies starters Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart will sit out multiple games because of injuries, the team said Friday.

          Bane has a right oblique strain, and Smart has a sprained right ankle. The Grizzlies said both are week-to-week.

          Both were hurt in Wednesday night's 119-106 loss to visiting Brooklyn. Smart was injured in the first quarter and Bane in the third. Neither played in the Grizzlies' 122-99 win over visiting Milwaukee on Thursday.

          Smart played only 20 games last season after dealing with a sprained left foot and an injured finger.

          Bane is second on the Grizzlies in scoring at 18.8 points.

          Memphis (3-3) plays at Philadelphia on Saturday.