Open Extended Reactions

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant suffered a left calf strain and will be reevaluated in two weeks, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

Durant suffered the injury in Friday's 114-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks, a game he finished with 26 points in 37 minutes.

The future Hall of Famer has had a strong start to the season, averaging 27.6 points while leading the Suns to first place in the Western Conference with an 8-1 record. He and Nikola Jokic are the only players this season shooting 55% from the floor and 40% from 3 while averaging at least 25 points per game.

Durant has especially helped in clutch time, where his league-leading 35 points has helped the Suns go 7-0 in games within five points with five minutes remaining. Phoenix is just the third team since 1997-98 to record seven wins in clutch time in the first nine games of a season.

Durant's 38.8 minutes per game this year are the most he has averaged since 2010-11.

ESPN Research contributed to this report.