Phoenix Suns stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal plan to return against the Los Angeles Lakers in Tuesday's NBA Cup game, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Durant has been sidelined since Nov. 8 with a left calf strain, the same injury he dealt with in the offseason ahead of helping lead USA Basketball to an Olympic gold medal in Paris. Beal suffered his calf injury on Nov. 12 against the Utah Jazz.

Both Durant and Beal completed consecutive days of full practices before Tuesday's game.

Durant, 36, started the season on an MVP-caliber track in his 18th season -- averaging 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 53.3% shooting, 42.9% from 3-point range while leading the Suns to an 8-1 start before his injury.

The Suns are 1-6 this season without the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

"That's the No. 1 thing with our team: If we can be healthy, then we know who we can be. We've got to check that box," Beal said Monday. "Our availability is our best ability. At the end, we can't keep talking about it. We know what we can do but we've got to go out and prove it and continue to play. Kind of start the year how we did. ... Pick that back up and get back to where we left off and really take stride."

The 31-year-old Beal, a three-time All-Star, is averaging 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his second season with the Suns.

"I definitely feel a lot better. Definitely good rehab process," Beal said. "Thankful we had the schedule we had so we had some rest days, K and I. I feel great. Excited about [Tuesday]."