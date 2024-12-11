Scottie Barnes is in visible pain after landing awkwardly in the Raptors' loss to the Knicks on Monday. (0:50)

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is expected to miss several weeks with a right ankle injury, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Barnes was injured in the third quarter of Monday's loss to the New York Knicks when he landed on center Karl-Anthony Towns while attempting to block his shot in front of the rim. Barnes was helped off the court by teammates before hopping on one foot to the locker room, unable to put weight on his right foot.

After the game, Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic had said initial X-rays on Barnes' foot did not reveal a fracture.

The 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year and a first-time All-Star last season, Barnes signed a contract extension this summer that could reach around $270 million if he meets supermax criteria.

He has taken a major jump this season, averaging career highs of 20.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, and is one of four players in the NBA averaging 20 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists in 2024-25. Barnes is on pace to join Pascal Siakam in 2021-22 as the only Raptors players to average 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal in a season.

Barnes missed 11 games earlier this season because of a right orbital fracture and has worn protective glasses since returning Nov. 21. Toronto went 2-9 without him.

