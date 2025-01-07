Victor Wembanyama and Jeremy Sochan play chess with Bulls mascot Benny the Bull during pregame introductions. (0:16)

Victor Wembanyama's chess game reached the hardwood Monday night.

The San Antonio Spurs center played an opening move of chess against Chicago Bulls mascot Benny the Bull during player introductions.

In control of the white pieces, Benny started the game before Wembanyama responded with his own move of a black piece. Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan then joined in before the Spurs returned to their introductions.

Wembanyama created a stir on Dec. 28 when he played chess with fans at a park in New York. He posted on X hours earlier: "What are the best spots to play chess in NYC ??" before sharing his location for fans to join.

Benny posted something similar on X on Monday.

What are the best spots to play chess in Chicago?? — Benny (@bennythebull) January 6, 2025

The Spurs star ended up playing multiple games during a rainy New York day, including taking a loss against two professionals.

"It was a lot of fun. I learned a lot," Wembanyama said.

He also called for an NBA players-only chess tournament with proceeds going to the winner's charity of choice.

Wembanyama was averaging 25.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.9 blocks heading into Monday.