INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points, James Harden added 21 and the LA Clippers had the largest margin of victory in franchise history, routing the Brooklyn Nets 126-67 on Wednesday night.

The Clippers broke the team margin mark of 50 against Oklahoma City on April 10, 2022. It also was the worst loss in Nets' history, eclipsing a 52-point defeat to Houston on Oct. 18, 1978.

The Nets were without Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson, D'Angelo Russell and Ben Simmons, among others.

"They were missing a few of their starters," Leonard said, "so when guys come in and you're [not] really knowing [the] offense or defense, it could get like that. ... So it's understandable."

LA's largest lead was 64 points midway through the fourth quarter, despite coach Tyronn Lue emptying his bench late in the third quarter.

"When you see a loss like this, a lot of things went wrong," Nets coach Jordi Fernandez said. "Obviously, the energy and competitive spirit was not there, plain and simple. But right now, the only thing I can do is support my guys."

Leonard logged a season-high 24 minutes as he took part in his fourth game since coming back from a knee injury.

"It felt good, but like I said before, I'm taking my time and just because [I'm] making shots [doesn't] mean anything -- to me, at least," he said. "It's about how I'm moving and feeling and, like I said before, I was feeling well in the first few games and still going to be a moving progress for me."

Jalen Wilson led the Nets with 16 points and Day'Ron Sharpe had 12. Brooklyn has dropped five of six.

"It's definitely frustrating. I feel like we've been getting beat by a lot lately, if I'm being honest. We're getting some guys back. We've just got to keep fighting," Nets center Nic Claxton said.

"You feel like you're not doing your job, honestly. We've all got a lot of pride. We've all got to be better. You can't lose like this, though. That can't happen."

Norman Powell added 18 points for the Clippers, who led 58-35 at halftime before opening the third quarter with by scoring the first 13 points en route to a 29-3 run. At the end of the quarter, LA had a 102-51 advantage.

ESPN's Baxter Holmes and The Associated Press contributed to this report.