What are the biggest blowouts in NBA history?

As much as sports fans love a back-and-forth nailbiter, things don't always go that way. The NBA has seen its fair share of dominant performances, resulting in blowouts that stain the losing team's permanent record. During a January 2025 matchup, the LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets both set team records. The Clippers won by 59, marking their largest margin of victory ever. Meanwhile, the defeat was the worst in franchise history for the Nets.

Where does this game rank in the NBA's largest blowouts of all time?

62 points : Oklahoma City Thunder def. Portland Trail Blazers 139-77, Jan. 11, 2024

61 points : Charlotte Hornets def. Memphis Grizzlies 140-79, Mar. 22, 2018

60 points : Miami Heat def. Portland Trail Blazers 142-82, Mar. 29, 2024

59 points : Milwaukee Bucks def. Detroit Pistons 143-84, Dec. 26, 1978

59 points : Golden State Warriors def. Indiana Pacers 150-91, Mar. 19, 1977

59 points: LA Clippers def. Brooklyn Nets 126-67, Jan. 15, 2025

