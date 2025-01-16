What are the biggest blowouts in NBA history?

As much as sports fans love a back-and-forth nailbiter, things don't always go that way. The NBA has seen its fair share of dominant performances, resulting in blowouts that stain the losing team's permanent record. During a January 2025 matchup, the LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets both set team records. The Clippers won by 59, marking their largest margin of victory ever. Meanwhile, the defeat was the worst in franchise history for the Nets.
Where does this game rank in the NBA's largest blowouts of all time?
73 points: Memphis Grizzlies def. Oklahoma City Thunder 152-79, Dec. 2, 2021
68 points: Cleveland Cavaliers def. Miami Heat 148-80, Dec. 17, 1991
65 points: Indiana Pacers def. Portland Trail Blazers 124-59, Feb. 27, 1998
63 points: Los Angeles Lakers def. Golden State Warriors 162-99, Mar. 19, 1972
62 points: Golden State Warriors def. Sacramento Kings 153-91, Nov. 2, 1991
62 points: Syracuse Nationals def. New York Knicks 162-100, Dec. 25, 1960
62 points: Oklahoma City Thunder def. Portland Trail Blazers 139-77, Jan. 11, 2024
61 points: Charlotte Hornets def. Memphis Grizzlies 140-79, Mar. 22, 2018
60 points: Miami Heat def. Portland Trail Blazers 142-82, Mar. 29, 2024
59 points: Milwaukee Bucks def. Detroit Pistons 143-84, Dec. 26, 1978
59 points: Golden State Warriors def. Indiana Pacers 150-91, Mar. 19, 1977
59 points: LA Clippers def. Brooklyn Nets 126-67, Jan. 15, 2025
