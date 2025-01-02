When was every NBA team created? Key years to know

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA is poised to consider expanding from its current total of 30 franchises, perhaps adding at least one more in the next two to three years, as ESPN laid out in a 2024 FAQ. LeBron James has even openly campaigned for NBA commissioner Adam Silver to award him a team in Las Vegas.

As the league contemplates growth, here's a look at all the franchises in NBA history -- past and present:

Active franchises

Atlanta Hawks (1968-present)

St. Louis Hawks (1955-68)

Milwaukee Hawks (1951-55)

Tri-Cities Blackhawks (1949-51)

Boston Celtics (1946-present)

Brooklyn Nets (2012-present)

New Jersey Nets (1977-2012)

New York Nets (1976-77)*

Charlotte Hornets (2014-present)

Charlotte Bobcats (2004-14)

Charlotte Hornets (1988-2002)

Note: When the franchise was renamed from the Bobcats to the Hornets in 2014, they reclaimed the history of the original Charlotte Hornets (who had moved to New Orleans in 2002).

Chicago Bulls (1966-present)

Cleveland Cavaliers (1970-present)

Dallas Mavericks (1980-present)

Denver Nuggets (1976-present)*

Detroit Pistons (1957-present)

Fort Wayne Pistons (1948-57)

Golden State Warriors (1971-present)

San Francisco Warriors (1962-71)

Philadelphia Warriors (1946-62)

Houston Rockets (1971-present)

San Diego Rockets (1967-71)

Indiana Pacers (1976-present)*

Los Angeles Lakers (1960-present)

Minneapolis Lakers (1948-60)

Memphis Grizzlies (2001-present)

Vancouver Grizzlies (1995-2001)

Miami Heat (1988-present)

Milwaukee Bucks (1968-present)

Minnesota Timberwolves (1989-present)

New Orleans Pelicans (2013-present)

New Orleans Hornets (2002-13)

New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets (2005-07)

Note: In the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons, the Hornets played most of its home games in Oklahoma City due to Hurricane Katrina, but didn't relocate on a full-time basis.

New York Knicks (1946-present)

Oklahoma City Thunder (2008-present)

Seattle SuperSonics (1967-2008)

Orlando Magic (1989-present)

Philadelphia 76ers (1963-present)

Syracuse Nationals (1949-63)

Phoenix Suns (1968-present)

Portland Trail Blazers (1970-present)

Sacramento Kings (1985-present)

Kansas City Kings (1975-85)

Kansas City-Omaha Kings (1972-75)

Cincinnati Royals (1957-72)

Rochester Royals (1948-57)

San Antonio Spurs (1976-present)*

Toronto Raptors (1995-present)

Utah Jazz (1979-present)

New Orleans Jazz (1974-79)

Washington Wizards (1997-present)

Washington Bullets (1974-97)

Capital Bullets (1973-74)

Baltimore Bullets (1963-73)

Chicago Zephyrs (1962-63)

Chicago Packers (1961-62)

Defunct franchises

Anderson Packers (1949-50)

Baltimore Bullets (1947-54)

Chicago Stags (1946-50)

Denver Nuggets (1949-50)

Detroit Falcons (1946-47)

Indianapolis Jets (1948-49)

Indianapolis Olympians (1949-53)

Pittsburgh Ironmen (1946-47)

Providence Steamrollers (1947-49)

Sheboygan Red Skins (1949-50)

St. Louis Bombers (1946-50)

Toronto Huskies (1946-47)

Washington Capitols (1946-51)

Waterloo Hawks (1949-50)

*The NBA officially considers the Nets, Pacers, Spurs and Nuggets as expansion teams that joined in 1976-77 and ignores their time as ABA franchises.

