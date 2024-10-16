NBA players with 30,000 points: LeBron, Kobe and more

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA's 30,000-point club is exclusive. Only seven players have been granted access to it. But another player is knocking at the door.

Kevin Durant enters the 2024-25 season -- his 17th in the NBA -- with 28,924 career points. The 36-year-old four-time scoring champion needs 1,076 to reach the 30,000-point plateau and 2,496 to surpass Wilt Chamberlain for seventh most in NBA history.

Durant has scored at least 2,496 points in a single season only once in his storied career. The 11-time All-NBA performer finished with 2,593 points during his 2013-14 MVP campaign. Durant scored 2,032 points during the 2023-24 season, his most since 2018-19 (2,027).

Here's a look at the players in NBA history who have scored at least 30,000 career points:

LeBron James 40,474

Most in a single season: 2,478 (2005-06)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387

Most in a single season: 2,822 (1971-72)

Karl Malone 36,928

Most in a single season: 2,540 (1989-90)

Kobe Bryant 33,643

Most in a single season: 2,832 (2005-06)

Michael Jordan 32,292

Most in a single season: 3,041 (1986-87)

Dirk Nowitzki 31,560

Most in a single season: 2,151 (2005-06)

Wilt Chamberlain 31,419

Most in a single season: 4,029 (1961-62)

Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for the latest news, analysis, stats, schedules and more.