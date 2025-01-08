What NBA team has made the most 3-pointers in a season?

Since the NBA introduced the 3-pointer in the 1979-1980 season, players -- and teams -- have had no problem letting it fly from deep. The 3-point shot has become essential to a team's game plan, with the number of 3-pointers made per game increasing every season.
The Boston Celtics are leading the 3-point charge in the 2024-25 season, sinking more than 18 threes per game. If they keep shooting at this rate, they'll surpass the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors, who shot 1,363 3-pointers thanks to hot hands from Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole.
Here are the teams with most 3-pointers in a single season in NBA history.
Golden State Warriors, 1,363, 2022-23
Boston Celtics, 1,351, 2023-24
Houston Rockets, 1,323, 2018-19
Boston Celtics, 1,315, 2022-23
Houston Rockets, 1,256, 2017-18
Dallas Mavericks, 1,246, 2022-23
Milwaukee Bucks, 1,217, 2022-23
Golden State Warriors, 1,211, 2023-24
Minnesota Timberwolves, 1,211, 2021-22
Utah Jazz, 1,205, 2020-21*
*The Jazz averaged the most 3-pointers made per game in league history with 16.7, but teams played only 72 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
