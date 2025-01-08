What NBA team has made the most 3-pointers in a season?

Open Extended Reactions

Since the NBA introduced the 3-pointer in the 1979-1980 season, players -- and teams -- have had no problem letting it fly from deep. The 3-point shot has become essential to a team's game plan, with the number of 3-pointers made per game increasing every season.

The Boston Celtics are leading the 3-point charge in the 2024-25 season, sinking more than 18 threes per game. If they keep shooting at this rate, they'll surpass the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors, who shot 1,363 3-pointers thanks to hot hands from Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole.

Here are the teams with most 3-pointers in a single season in NBA history.

*The Jazz averaged the most 3-pointers made per game in league history with 16.7, but teams played only 72 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for the latest news, stats, schedules and more.