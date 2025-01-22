How to watch the NBA games on ESPN and ABC this Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

Victor Wembanyama returns to his native France to lead the San Antonio Spurs against the Indiana Pacers in the latest installment of the NBA Paris Games. The NBA has held single games in Paris during each of the past two seasons -- Chicago Bulls-Detroit Pistons in 2023 and Brooklyn Nets-Cleveland Cavaliers in 2024 - but this season, it's a two-game trip. The second meeting between the Spurs and Pacers in Paris on Saturday kicks off a day full of NBA action on the ESPN family of networks and digital platforms.

Wembanyama, the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year, and the Spurs take on Pascal Siakam and the Pacers on ESPN, followed by a star-studded tripleheader on ABC and ESPN+. Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic leads the Denver Nuggets against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, followed by a matchup between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks in a rematch of the 2024 NBA Finals. LeBron James and Stephen Curry renew their long-standing rivalry in the finale of the three-game pack on ABC as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors.

Here are key facts about Saturday's NBA action:

How can fans watch?

*All times Eastern

Pacers vs. Spurs (in Paris): Noon on ESPN

Nuggets at Timberwolves: 3 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+

Celtics at Mavericks: 5:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+

Lakers vs. Warriors: 8:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+

Fans can catch all the action in the NBA streaming hub.

