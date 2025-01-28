Jalen Hurts joins Scott Van Pelt to discuss the Eagles reaching the Super Bowl and what they have to do to bring home the Lombardi Trophy. (2:17)

The Philadelphia Eagles clinched a berth in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, sending fans to Broad Street, but it coincided with someone's commute -- Paul George.

The Philadelphia 76ers forward attempted to drive through the fan-filled street after the Eagles' NFC Championship Game victory against the Washington Commanders. The festivities included fireworks and chants that spanned several blocks, according to Philadelphia's local ABC affiliate.

George was stuck in the middle of it as fans saw him slowly driving in his car.

He acknowledged fans who waved, then promptly attempted to go through the traffic.

George is in his first season in Philadelphia, and wasn't in the area after the Eagles' last conference championship in 2022.

Broad Street, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, holds great significance in the city's sports scene. It is where the Eagles began their parade after winning Super Bowl LII and was included in the Philadelphia Phillies' celebration after winning the World Series in 2008. During the 1972-73 NHL season, the Philadelphia Flyers were nicknamed the "Broad Street Bullies" for their physical play.

George is averaging 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 30 games this season. The nine-time NBA All-Star exited the 76ers' game last Friday due to a pinkie injury.