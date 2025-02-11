Luka Doncic arrives at the arena all decked out ahead of his debut with the Lakers. (0:23)

Los Angeles Lakers fans in attendance at Crypto.com Arena won't just witness Luka Doncic's expected Lakers debut on Monday (10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN). They'll walk away with a No. 77 Doncic T-shirt, too.

The Lakers posted on social media that everyone at the game against the Utah Jazz will receive gold shirts similar to Doncic's jersey.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin spoke about the giveaway earlier Monday on NBA Today, expressing it as the Lakers welcoming Doncic to the city.

LeBron James, who is listed as probable because of ankle soreness, donned one of those Doncic shirts during his pregame warmup. James sank a logo 3-pointer with the No. 77 on his back.

Since being acquired in a trade by the Lakers on Feb. 2, Doncic has yet to suit up for the team because of a calf injury. The Lakers upgraded Doncic to probable Monday.

If he plays against the Jazz, it will mark his first game since Christmas Day. He had 14 points and 5 rebounds in 16 minutes in that matchup before exiting because of the injury.