DENVER -- Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther will be part of All-Star Weekend after being selected for the Rising Stars event as an injury replacement.

Strawther takes the place of Portland guard Scoot Henderson, who suffered an ankle injury recently. The league announced the replacement Wednesday ahead of Denver's game against Portland.

Strawther, 22, has played in 54 games this season, averaging 9.6 points a game. He leads all second-year bench players in total points (479), minutes played (1,112), field goals made (170) and 3-pointers made (79).

Lately, he's been moved into the starting lineup with Russell Westbrook sidelined by a hamstring injury. Strawther becomes the 17th Nuggets player to represent the team in the Rising Stars showcase. The last player to earn the honor was Bones Hyland in 2023.

Strawther, who grew up in Las Vegas, was a first-round pick by Indiana in 2023 after a stellar career at Gonzaga. The Nuggets acquired him in a draft night trade.

Denver is 26-8 when Strawther plays more than 20 minutes. He's also got another impressive stat in progress, too -- 3-0 when he's in the starting lineup.

The Rising Stars game will be played on Friday at Chase Center in San Francisco. It's a tournament featuring four rosters of seven players each. Teams will play semifinal games where the first to 40 points wins; those semifinal winners will then play in a championship game, with the winning team being the first one to 25 points.

The winning team in the Rising Stars tournament will be the fourth team in the All-Star Game, alongside three teams of NBA players.

Strawther joins "Team M," which will be coached by Mitch Richmond. His teammates include Houston's Amen Thompson, Detroit's Ausar Thompson, Portland's Toumani Camara, New Orleans' Yves Missi as well as Washington's Bub Carrington and Bilal Coulibaly.