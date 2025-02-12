How to watch 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Stars from all walks of entertainment and sports, including music, film and the WWE, will descend on the Bay Area on Friday to take part in the 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth will again serve as host of the star-studded exhibition at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California, with San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds, Hall of Fame wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion Jerry Rice, multi-platinum recording artist 2 Chainz and influencer Khaby Lame serving as coaches.

Here are key facts about the 2025 game:

How can fans watch?

Coverage of the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will begin Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+.

Fans can catch all the action in the NBA streaming hub.

Which celebrities are scheduled to participate?

Below are the rosters for the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game:

Team coached by Barry Bonds and 2 Chainz

Kai Cenat, streamer

Noah Kahan, two-time Grammy-nominated multi-platinum artist

Pablo Schreiber, star of Paramount+'s "Halo"

Masai Russell, Olympic track and field gold medalist

Dylan Wang, Chinese actor and singer

Baron Davis, former NBA player and entrepreneur

Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream guard and two-time WNBA All-Star

Danny Ramirez, star of Marvel Studios' "Captain America: New World Order"

Mickey Guyton, country music trailblazer

Tucker Halpern, two-time Grammy-nominated musician of Sofi Tukker

Rome Flynn, Emmy-winning actor

Team coached by Jerry Rice and Khaby Lame

Druski, comedian and creator

Shaboozey, six-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter

Chris Brickley, top basketball skills trainer

Walker Hayes, singer-songwriter

Oliver Stark, star of drama series "9-1-1"

Matt Barnes, NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors

Kayla Thornton, WNBA champion and Golden State Valkyries forward

Shelby McEwen, Olympic track and field silver medalist

Bayley, WWE superstar

AP Dhillon, rapper and songwriter

Terrell Owens, Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver

