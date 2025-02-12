How to watch 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on ESPN

Stars from all walks of entertainment and sports, including music, film and the WWE, will descend on the Bay Area on Friday to take part in the 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth will again serve as host of the star-studded exhibition at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California, with San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds, Hall of Fame wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion Jerry Rice, multi-platinum recording artist 2 Chainz and influencer Khaby Lame serving as coaches.
Here are key facts about the 2025 game:
How can fans watch?
Coverage of the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will begin Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+.
Fans can catch all the action in the NBA streaming hub.
Which celebrities are scheduled to participate?
Below are the rosters for the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game:
Team coached by Barry Bonds and 2 Chainz
Kai Cenat, streamer
Noah Kahan, two-time Grammy-nominated multi-platinum artist
Pablo Schreiber, star of Paramount+'s "Halo"
Masai Russell, Olympic track and field gold medalist
Dylan Wang, Chinese actor and singer
Baron Davis, former NBA player and entrepreneur
Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream guard and two-time WNBA All-Star
Danny Ramirez, star of Marvel Studios' "Captain America: New World Order"
Mickey Guyton, country music trailblazer
Tucker Halpern, two-time Grammy-nominated musician of Sofi Tukker
Rome Flynn, Emmy-winning actor
Team coached by Jerry Rice and Khaby Lame
Druski, comedian and creator
Shaboozey, six-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter
Chris Brickley, top basketball skills trainer
Walker Hayes, singer-songwriter
Oliver Stark, star of drama series "9-1-1"
Matt Barnes, NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors
Kayla Thornton, WNBA champion and Golden State Valkyries forward
Shelby McEwen, Olympic track and field silver medalist
Bayley, WWE superstar
AP Dhillon, rapper and songwriter
Terrell Owens, Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver
How can fans access more NBA coverage from ESPN?
Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for the latest news, scores, stats, schedules and more.