Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and a team they were part of -- the gold medal-winning 2008 U.S. Olympic men's basketball team -- headline the group of finalists for this year's Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class announced Friday.

Women's basketball legends Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles are also among the nominees. And coaches Billy Donovan and Mark Few were nominated.

Anthony, a 10-time All-Star, is 10th on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 28,289 points. He also led Syracuse to a national championship in 2003.

Howard was the preeminent defensive presence of his era, winning three straight NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards (2009 to 2011). He made eight All-NBA teams, led the Orlando Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals and won a title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

The 2008 Olympic men's team returned Team USA to the top spot internationally after it earned a bronze medal at the 2004 Games and no medals at the 2002 and 2006 world championships. The 2008 team included Anthony, Howard, the late Kobe Bryant, Jason Kidd, Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, Chris Bosh and LeBron James. It was assembled by Jerry Colangelo, the chairman of the Hall of Fame.

Moore won two national championships at the University of Connecticut and four WNBA titles in her seven-year career with the Minnesota Lynx before she retired in 2018 during her prime to pursue criminal justice reform. Bird also won two titles at UConn and four in the WNBA during her career with the Seattle Storm and is considered one of the greatest point guards in the history of women's basketball.

Fowles was a dominant interior presence at LSU, which she led to four Final Four appearances. As a professional, she won two titles with Moore as a member of the Lynx. She was the WNBA's MVP in 2017.

Donovan led Florida to four Final Four appearances in 19 seasons with the Gators, winning back-to-back national titles (2006-07). Those title-winning teams included longtime NBA stars Al Horford and Joakim Noah. Donovan left the college game and has spent the past decade coaching the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls.

Few is the winningest active coach by percentage at Gonzaga and has led the Bulldogs to two national championship games (2017, 2021) and 25 consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.

Other Hall of Fame finalists include longtime NBA referee Danny Crawford, five-time All-Star forward Marques Johnson, longtime college coach Jerry Welsh, three-time NBA All-Star Buck Williams, former Stanford and WNBA star Jennifer Azzi, women's basketball pioneer Molly Bolin, Serbian basketball coach Dusan Ivkovic, Miami Heat owner Micky Arison and Israeli basketball legend Tal Brody.

The group moves to the final round of the nomination process, when a panel of 24 anonymous voters will consider the candidates. A candidate has to receive votes from at least 18 of those 24 panelists to gain election to the Hall of Fame.

The 2025 class will be announced April 5 in San Antonio during the NCAA men's Final Four.

Enshrinement weekend is Sept. 5-6.