Brooklyn Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic will undergo season-ending foot surgery, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

The Nets plan to waive Bogdanovic and are finalizing a 10-day contract with former No. 7 overall pick Killian Hayes, agent Yann Balikouzou told ESPN.

Waiving Bogdanovic frees up roster spots for Hayes and the conversion of two-way guard Tyrese Martin to a two-year, $2.8 million deal.

Bogdanovic, 35, last played nearly a year ago for the New York Knicks. He suffered a left foot injury during Game 4 of New York's first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers and did not return.

The veteran forward had surgery on the foot and was traded in the offseason to the Nets as part of the deal that sent Mikal Bridges to the Knicks. Bogdanovic hasn't played for the Nets following that initial surgery and is now set to undergo another one.

In his 11th season in the league, Bogdanovic is a well-traveled veteran who has played for six teams. He has career averages of 15.6 points per game on 46% shooting from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range.

Bogdanovic is in the final season of a two-year, $39 million deal he signed with the Detroit Pistons in 2022.

Hayes went to training camp in Brooklyn and has played for the Nets' G League team in Long Island, averaging 21 points and 8.3 assists.