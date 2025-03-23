        <
        >

          Which NBA players have recorded a quadruple-double?

          David Robinson was the last player to achieve a quadruple-double. Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Mar 23, 2025, 04:04 PM

          A quadruple-double is among the rarest achievements in not only basketball, but sports as a whole. The feat occurs when a player records 10 or more in four of five major stat categories in the box score: points, assists, rebounds, steals or blocks.

          In the NBA, a quadruple-double has been accomplished only four times in history -- including two by San Antonio Spurs players -- and the last one happened more than 31 years ago.

          The Chicago Bulls almost had their second player added to the list Saturday night, when Josh Giddey finished with 15 points, 17 assists, 10 rebounds and eight steals in a 146-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

          Players have gotten close to a quadruple-double a number of times, but here's the list of the four who reached that pinnacle.

          David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs, Feb. 17, 1994

          • 34 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds, 10 blocks

          Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets, March 29, 1990

          • 18 points, 10 assists, 16 rebounds, 11 blocks

          Alvin Robertson, San Antonio Spurs, Feb. 18, 1986

          • 20 points, 10 assists, 11 rebounds, 10 steals

          Nate Thurmond, Chicago Bulls, Oct. 18, 1974

          • 22 points, 13 assists, 14 rebounds, 12 blocks

          Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for the latest news, scores, stats, schedules and more.