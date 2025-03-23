Which NBA players have recorded a quadruple-double?

Open Extended Reactions

A quadruple-double is among the rarest achievements in not only basketball, but sports as a whole. The feat occurs when a player records 10 or more in four of five major stat categories in the box score: points, assists, rebounds, steals or blocks.

In the NBA, a quadruple-double has been accomplished only four times in history -- including two by San Antonio Spurs players -- and the last one happened more than 31 years ago.

The Chicago Bulls almost had their second player added to the list Saturday night, when Josh Giddey finished with 15 points, 17 assists, 10 rebounds and eight steals in a 146-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Players have gotten close to a quadruple-double a number of times, but here's the list of the four who reached that pinnacle.

David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs, Feb. 17, 1994

34 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds, 10 blocks

Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets, March 29, 1990

18 points, 10 assists, 16 rebounds, 11 blocks

Alvin Robertson, San Antonio Spurs, Feb. 18, 1986

20 points, 10 assists, 11 rebounds, 10 steals

Nate Thurmond, Chicago Bulls, Oct. 18, 1974

22 points, 13 assists, 14 rebounds, 12 blocks

