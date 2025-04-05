Payton Pritchard hits a 3-pointer to help the Celtics eclipse the 2022-23 Warriors for most triples scored in a single season. (0:18)

Open Extended Reactions

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics broke the NBA record for 3-pointers in a season Friday night against the Phoenix Suns.

They set the mark, surpassing Golden State's total from two seasons ago, when Payton Pritchard hit a left-wing shot 3:40 into the second quarter for No. 1,364.

Kristaps Porzingis tied the mark when he up-faked a defender, dribbled to his left a few feet before hitting one from the top with 9:37 left in the second quarter.

"We've got a really good team," star Jayson Tatum said. "A talented group of guys. When we play to our strengths, everyone, for the most part, we space the floor and [everyone] is a threat from behind the line. It's a credit to guys for working on their game. It's what makes us special."

Boston finished 14 of 39 from 3-point range in the 123-103 victory to push its season total to 1,370. Boston also is third in league history, connecting on 1,351 en route to the NBA title last season.

The Celtics, who made 29 3-pointers after raising the championship banner on opening night, hit 3s with some flare early in Friday's game when Jaylen Brown banked in a 35-footer as the shot clock expired and Tatum dribbled in from midcourt, knocking down a 29-footer a few minutes later.

"Less than half of those attempts were from 3 because of the way they were defending us," Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said, when asked what the record meant. "We were able to fight for good looks versus the coverage. That's the most important thing; continuing to figure out how we're being defended. ... It's a credit to the guys for continuing to make the right reads."