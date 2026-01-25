Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga out with bone bruise in left knee

Jonathan Kuminga leaves the game after injuring his ankle and knee late in the second quarter against the Mavericks. (0:39)

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left knee and will be reevaluated "in the coming days," the team announced Sunday.

Kuminga left Thursday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the second quarter after twisting his left ankle and hyperextending his left knee. He underwent an MRI on Friday.

Kuminga, 23, is averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds in 20 games (13 starts) this season. Prior to Jimmy Butler III suffering a season-ending ACL tear last week, Kuminga hadn't played in 16 straight games.

He returned to the floor Tuesday, scoring 20 points in 21 minutes against Toronto, then had 10 points in nine minutes against Dallas before leaving with the injury.

The Warriors are scheduled to play at Minnesota on Sunday and Monday, then at Utah on Wednesday.

The trade deadline is in two weeks. Kuminga's animosity toward the organization remains, league sources have told ESPN, as does his desire to be traded.

ESPN's Anthony Slater contributed to this report.