Israeli guard Ben Saraf, a projected first-round pick, will enter the 2025 NBA draft, he told ESPN on Friday.

"This is the right time for me," Saraf said. "After playing against the highest levels of competition in European basketball, I am ready and excited for the draft, but first we need to finish the season strong in Ulm."

Saraf, ESPN's No. 23-ranked draft prospect, plays for German team ratiopharm Ulm, which plays in the domestic BBL league and the intercontinental EuroCup competition. The 6-foot-6, 19-year-old point guard is averaging 12.2 points and 4.3 assists in 24 minutes through 41 games.

"We're working really well in Ulm," Saraf said. "They aren't afraid to give a platform here to young players. They've put trust in us, and we've paid them back with wins. We're in second place in the BBL and hoping to win a trophy this season. The coaches and staff have helped me improve so much since I got here. It's been a win-win situation for everyone."

Saraf was named MVP of the FIBA U18 EuroBasket last summer after an explosive showing, posting 28.1 points, 5.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 steals in 33 minutes per game while helping Israel qualify for the FIBA U19 World Cup for the first time with a fourth-place finish. He made his senior national team debut for Israel in February, starting games against Portugal and Slovenia as part of the FIBA EuroBasket qualifiers.

He brings an impressive combination of size, scoring instincts, feel for the game, aggressiveness and playmaking, showing supreme timing and creativity operating in the pick and roll.

With the college basketball season over, NBA teams will now focus their attention on international prospects such as Saraf, who will see out the final games of his team's regular season before turning to the playoffs starting in mid-May.

The NBA draft combine will be held May 11-18 in Chicago, and the draft will be June 25-26 in New York.

