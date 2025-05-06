Stephen A. Smith explains why Jalen Green may be on his way out and why Kevin Durant could be a viable option for the Rockets. (1:14)

HOUSTON -- A dejected Jalen Green grabbed Amen Thompson in the locker room just as he walked past after the Rockets' Game 7 loss Sunday and quietly expressed his love for him.

Two days later, coach Ime Udoka and general manager Rafael Stone expressed similar sentiments about the Houston roster, as the team plots its next steps after its first playoff appearance in five seasons ended in the first round to the Golden State Warriors.

"We've become more consistent, and that was a big goal of ours going into the season," Udoka said Tuesday during the team's season-ending news conference. "We've taken steps. That showed not only in our record, but guys' growth and understanding. We always want more -- selfish, greedy, whatever you want to call it as a coaching staff and as a team. So, [we're] not happy with how it ended, feel like we should still be playing. But a lot of learning experience there that'll help us going forward.

"Everybody's goal is to be better and come back better. That was the message that we went away with. The things we've done that got us to this point [are good], but we all have to come back better, and this is a huge offseason for everybody."

The Rockets enter the offseason with plenty of assets compiled over the past five years and a roster teeming with talented young players in Green, the 2021 No. 2 pick; first-time All-Star Alperen Sengun; Thompson, who was the No. 4 pick in 2023; and Reed Sheppard, the No. 3 pick in 2024. They find themselves weighing whether to acquire an established offensive force via an offseason trade to take the next step in their ascension, or stand pat and continue to develop what they have.

Stone said that team owner Tilman Fertitta is on board with however the plan unfolds.

"The goal is to build a championship team, and clearly, we're not a championship team this year," Stone said. "I'll just speak on [Fertitta's] behalf. I know this is his favorite team he's ever had. He also has an opportunity to be around our guys day in and day out. They're good guys, and I think he appreciates them not just for the players they are, but the people they are. He's just very bought-in on this group and thinking this group can get us to where we want to go. I have faith in our guys that we have plenty."

Over the next seven years, Houston has nine first-round draft picks, including five that can be traded, and seven second-round picks. The Rockets have gone from 22 wins in Udoka's first season to 41 in his second to 52 this season.

"I think we're on a very solid trajectory," Stone said. "But just because you've done it in the past doesn't mean that you're guaranteed to do it in the future. So, we have to continue to put in the work, which kind of starts on an individual basis, and not just with our players, [but] myself, my staff. We have to figure out around the edges, are there things we can do, including doing nothing. We have to do our jobs. Ime and his staff, they have to do theirs. We all have to come back a little better next year. But today, I'm very comfortable with our progression."

In addition to possibly adding a key veteran, the Rockets need shooting development from Thompson and third-year forward Tari Eason. They also need more efficient scoring from Green, who in Houston's four losses to Golden State averaged 8 points and shot 31% from the field, as the Warriors focused on him. Sheppard, a sharp-shooter lauded as potentially the most talented offensive player on the roster, averaged only 12.6 minutes as a rookie and played in only three playoff games.

The roster could also use a 3-and-D combo wing and perhaps a defense-minded backup big man.

"I look at all of these guys like my baby brothers, except for they're not babies anymore," said veteran point guard Fred VanVleet, whose contract for 2025-26 includes a $44.9 million team option. "They grew up a lot this year and made huge strides. It's one of my favorite seasons that I've been a part of, and I think everyone should be excited about the future and what's to come."

Stone and Udoka say they believe continuity will be a factor in decisions the organization makes moving forward, making it highly likely the Rockets bring back VanVleet on a multiyear extension and veteran center Steven Adams, who is set to hit free agency. Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. are also eligible for extensions.

Said Stone: "I will give you an inside betting tip that I think continuity is very, very likely."

Still, Stone and Udoka aren't necessarily married to the idea.

"The goal ultimately is to build a championship team," Stone said. "If we think there's a move or series of moves that make it more likely we will be that, then we would ignore continuity, and we'd do those moves. Last summer, we didn't make changes because we were really comfortable with where we were, and we'd seen really good things from our team in terms of good progression. I think we saw more of the same this year. So, I think the bar to make changes is very high."

Udoka says he believes the experience of playing against a Golden State team full of future Hall of Famers in the first round will prove beneficial the next time the Rockets reach the postseason. Despite Houston's outward display of confidence throughout, the team played somewhat nervously in the high-stakes Game 7, according to multiple sources.

Most of the players on the roster were playing in the postseason for the first time.

"Next time we're in the playoffs, it's hit the ground running from Game 1, not take a step back," Udoka said. "I think we kind of found our footing midway through the series but let go of some opportunities early. With the series under your belt, a hard-fought series, you can kind of reflect and go back on those lessons that you learned. I think our guys will be better for it, no doubt."

As disappointed as he was in the aftermath of the Game 7 loss, Green quietly expressed similar sentiments after hugging Thompson and Smith, individually, as both made their way through the locker room. Starting in 82 games for the second consecutive regular season, Green led the team in scoring and shot a career-best 35.4% from 3-point range.

Despite struggles in Games 1, 3, 4 and 7, Green lit up the Warriors for 38 points in Game 2.

"Can't let a team take me out of the game, not matter what the scheme is," Green said. "First playoffs [aren't] an excuse. I've got to be better. Everyone's got something to work on this summer. I'm just happy we got the experience to soak it in and be able to come back."