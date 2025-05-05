Steph Curry steps up with 19 points in the second half to lead the Warriors to a 103-89 win over the Rockets in Game 7. (3:06)

HOUSTON -- Stephen Curry scored 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, Buddy Hield made nine 3-pointers and scored 33 points, and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the Western Conference semifinals with a 103-89 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 7 Sunday night.

The Warriors will face the Timberwolves on Tuesday night in Minnesota.

Hield had a scorching first half with six 3-pointers and 22 points to carry the Warriors to a 12-point lead, with Curry scoring just three points before the break. Then Curry took over in the closing minutes and performed his signature "night night" gesture as the Warriors put away the Rockets.

The Warriors became the seventh No. 7 seed in NBA history to advance to the semifinals and eliminated Houston in the playoffs for a fifth time. They sent the James Harden-led Rockets squads packing four times between 2015 and 2019.

Hield was 9-of-11 from 3-point range, setting an NBA record for a Game 7 and making more 3s than the Rockets, who were 6-of-18 from long range.

Amen Thompson scored 24 points to lead Houston, which forced Game 7 with two straight wins but couldn't put away the experienced Warriors.