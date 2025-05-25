Open Extended Reactions

NBA free agency won't be the marquee part of this summer's offseason. A series of extensions have taken some of the biggest potential names off the market, including Jimmy Butler III, who extended after being traded to the Golden State Warriors at the deadline.

There are a handful of all-time greats who can become free agents depending on player options, led by LeBron James. But these players, including fellow former MVP James Harden and nine-time All-Star Kyrie Irving, already have made their way to desired destinations and are unlikely to change teams.

The combination of extensions and contract increases outpacing the salary cap's modest growth in recent years also means few teams will have cap space available. As ESPN's Bobby Marks has been tracking, only the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets will have max-level cap space, and it's possible no other team can spend appreciably more than the non-taxpayer midlevel exception (projected at $14 million).

Still, teams will have the ability to fill needs with targeted free agent signings. Last summer, the Detroit Pistons nabbed Malik Beasley on a one-year, $6 million deal and watched him finish second in Sixth Man of the Year voting as part of their playoff return. Just behind Beasley in the voting was Ty Jerome of the Cavaliers, added in free agency for just over the minimum prior to his breakout that was key to Cleveland finishing atop the Eastern Conference. Both players are among a deep group of top-tier reserves or lower-end starters who will define this summer's free agency period, which officially begins June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

Let's run through my top 25 players, split into tiers based on their status and availability, with a special focus on a handful of key free agents such as Jerome who realistically could be on the move this summer.

Tier 1: All-Stars with options unlikely to move

1. LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers | F

Player option

A player option gives both James and the Lakers financial flexibility this summer. After taking slightly less than the max last offseason to help the Lakers avoid second-apron restrictions, James could re-sign for more by declining his $52.6 million player option. On the flip side, another James discount might allow the Lakers access to their non-taxpayer midlevel exception if they want to target a starting big man. Still an easy All-NBA pick at age 40, James clearly remains the top free agent on the market, having led these rankings in (deep breath) 2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018 and last year.

2. James Harden

LA Clippers | PG

Player option

The other potential free agent who earned All-NBA honors, Harden also signed a "one plus one" deal last summer with a player option on the second season. He has a chance to increase his salary after signing for considerably less than the max. Harden's player option would pay him $36.3 million. Alternatively, Harden, 35, could decline the option in pursuit of a longer deal with a lower starting salary that would keep him under contract through his late 30s. Either way, Harden seems sure to remain with the Clippers after finding his way home to L.A. and leading an overachieving effort in the regular season.

3. Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks | PG

Player option

Irving appeared in line to improve his $43 million player option on a long-term deal before suffering a left ACL tear in March that complicated his immediate future. Given Irving will likely miss the bulk of the 2025-26 regular season, it's possible he could just exercise the player option and revisit negotiations once healthy. Alternatively, the Mavericks might still commit to Irving after general manager Nico Harrison made his paramount importance clear in the wake of the Luka Doncic trade. Before the injury, Irving was playing as well as ever, and at 33, he is a bit younger than the other two All-Stars ahead of him on this list.

4. Julius Randle

Minnesota Timberwolves | PF

Player option

After some early growing pains, Randle's strong close to the regular season and his monster first two playoff rounds were key to the Timberwolves returning to the Western Conference finals. Wrapping up an extension he signed with the New York Knicks in 2021, Randle has a $29.5 million player option that he has outperformed. Minnesota and Randle have multiple options for how to handle it. He could decline the option and sign a long-term deal in free agency or exercise it in conjunction with another extension, which would give the Timberwolves more spending power as they deal with two other free agents in my top 25 (Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Naz Reid).

5. Fred VanVleet

Houston Rockets | PG

Team option

Unlike the other players in this tier, VanVleet's option year is at the Rockets' discretion as part of a three-year max deal he signed with Houston two summers ago. Given how well VanVleet has fit with a Rockets team that earned the No. 2 seed in the West, declining the option and letting him walk would make no sense. With the luxury tax becoming a factor, however, Houston might want to replace VanVleet's $44.9 million option with a smaller starting salary on a longer-term contract for the 31-year-old point guard.

Tier 2: Proven starter in his prime

6. Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers | C

Unrestricted free agent

Here's where this year's free agency really comes up short. Turner is arguably the only quality starter available who has never been an All-Star, and he is still in the middle of his career, at age 29. Turner's indispensable role for an Indiana team that has reached the past two conference finals gives him significant leverage as an unrestricted free agent.

"With how the playoffs have gone," a scout said, "he's cemented his place there. They just don't have a replacement for him."

The Pacers will want to be careful with Turner's starting salary. Indiana will enter free agency about $20 million from the projected luxury tax line with 12 players under contract, and Turner should command more than that after making $19.9 million this season.

Possible fits: Turner has featured in trade rumors so long that he has been linked to just about every team in need of a starting center. A sign-and-trade would be complicated for the Warriors and the Lakers, but both franchises are clear fits in the unlikely event the Pacers and Turner can't strike a deal.

Tier 3: Starter-caliber RFAs

7. Josh Giddey

Chicago Bulls | PG

Restricted free agent

After the Bulls traded Zach LaVine, Giddey was incredible statistically following the All-Star break, averaging 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game while shooting 50% from the field and 46% on 3s. (Although that level of 3-point shooting likely isn't sustainable, Giddey hit a career-high 38% for the regular season, changing how opponents defend him.)

Not 23 until October, Giddey has time to continue developing his game to the point where he can make a bigger playoff impact than we saw with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2024 playoffs. Because few teams have cap space, Chicago should have leverage in negotiations. Whether the Bulls use it is another question.

8. Quentin Grimes

Philadelphia 76ers | G/F

Restricted free agent

Like Giddey, Grimes jumped after the All-Star break, in this case because of a trade to a Sixers team playing without stars Paul George, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey due to injuries. Grimes averaged 21.9 PPG on strong efficiency (.592 true shooting percentage) in 28 games with Philadelphia, plus 4.5 APG and 5.2 RPG. Philadelphia moving up to No. 3 in the draft lottery complicated the team's ability to re-sign Grimes without pushing into the second apron. Including options and non-guarantees, the 76ers will enter free agency around the luxury tax line before re-signing Grimes or fellow restricted free agent Guerschon Yabusele.

Possible fits: Could Grimes be a target for the Nets? At 25, he's young enough to be part of the next competitive Brooklyn team. If not the Nets, Grimes' market would either be at the non-taxpayer midlevel or via a sign-and-trade deal. For example, depending on how quickly the Charlotte Hornets want to improve, Grimes would be a huge upgrade.

9. Jonathan Kuminga

Golden State Warriors | F

Restricted free agent

After starting the playoffs out of coach Steve Kerr's rotation, Kuminga became a key player with Stephen Curry sidelined against the Timberwolves in the second round. Kuminga averaged 24.3 PPG over the series' final four games, shooting 55% from the field.

At 22, Kuminga should become a more consistent contributor over time. But that's probably more likely with a team besides the Warriors given the way Kuminga's skill set overlaps with those of Butler and Draymond Green. And it's possible Golden State could be open to a sign-and-trade deal to rebalance the roster. "The best thing that happens to him is if they sign-and-trade him," one scout said.

Possible fits: As with every restricted free agent, Brooklyn looms large. If the Nets believe in Kuminga, they have the ability to shape their roster around him. The Bulls could try to put together a sign-and-trade, perhaps sending Nikola Vucevic to the Warriors and placing Kuminga in a role similar to the one DeMar DeRozan once played in the Windy City.

10. Keon Ellis

Sacramento Kings | G

Team option

Ellis averaged just 8.3 PPG this past season (a career high) but was quietly a favorite of advanced stats thanks to his 3-point shooting (43% on 5.9 attempts per 36 minutes) and strong stock rate (2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per 36). A regular starter late in the season with Malik Monk sidelined, Ellis averaged 28.2 minutes per game after the All-Star break and was Sacramento's primary point-of-attack defender. The Kings hold a $2.3 million team option for Ellis but might want to decline it so he'll be a restricted free agent rather than unrestricted in 2026.

Tier 4: Aging starters

11. Dorian Finney-Smith

Los Angeles Lakers | F

Player option

At 32, Finney-Smith is young for this tier but not quite a fit alongside Turner as one of the top unrestricted free agents. Although Finney-Smith came off the bench in more than half of his games with the Lakers following a December trade, he still averaged starter's minutes (28.8 per game) and was impossible for coach JJ Redick to take off the court in the playoffs. The Lakers would be hard-pressed to replace Finney-Smith and will want to figure out a long-term contract, perhaps having him decline a $15.4 million player option in favor of a smaller starting salary that guarantees him multiple years.

12. Brook Lopez

Milwaukee Bucks | C

Unrestricted free agent

Having turned 37 in April, Lopez has slowed as a rim protector, a factor in the Bucks taking him out of the starting lineup for the first time since March 2022 during Game 5 of their first-round loss to the Pacers. But his 31.8 MPG in the regular season were his most in nearly a decade, and Lopez missed just two games all season while shooting his usual 37% from 3-point range. If Milwaukee moves on for financial reasons, Lopez should have a strong midlevel market. Scouts anticipate some regression from Lopez but still see a capable starting center in most matchups.

Possible fits: If the Pelicans are trying to win now and committed to Zion Williamson -- two big ifs -- Lopez would be an ideal frontcourt partner and take pressure to perform off developing centers Yves Missi and Karlo Matkovic. The Warriors could try to bring the former Stanford big man back to the Bay Area, either via sign-and-trade or opening up their nontaxpayer midlevel.

13. Chris Paul

San Antonio Spurs | PG

Unrestricted free agent

Paul, at age 39, was one of six NBA players to start all 82 games this past season. (He has since turned 40.) Although Paul's 8.8 PPG were a career low, he still ranked in the 82nd percentile in points per direct chance among players who received at least 1,000 on-ball screens, according to GeniusIQ tracking. With the Spurs likely to add another ball handler in Rutgers guard Dylan Harper with the No. 2 draft pick, Paul might be on the move again this summer.

14. Al Horford

Boston Celtics | F/C

Unrestricted free agent

Approaching his 39th birthday, Horford remains a linchpin for the Celtics with his versatility at both ends. Horford's playing time went up this season to 27.7 MPG -- and 31.6 in the playoffs -- though Boston protected him with copious off games. The biggest question is how long Horford wants to play. "For me, it's just too soon to talk about that," he said at exit interviews after the Celtics were upset by the Knicks in the second round. "I'm going to take some time here with my wife, with my kids, and just that. It hasn't even been a day. So, there's still a lot for me to process."

Tier 5: Top reserves and fringe starters

15. Ty Jerome

Cleveland Cavaliers | G

Unrestricted free agent

Having averaged double-figure scoring just once in his first five NBA seasons for a rebuilding Thunder team, Jerome came largely out of nowhere to finish third in Sixth Man of the Year voting. Jerome averaged 12.5 PPG in just 19.9 minutes, coming close to 50-40-90 shooting. (He fell short by four missed free throws, in 148 attempts, finishing at 87%.) Jerome then scored 28 points in Cleveland's playoff opener before his fortunes changed in Round 2 in a key role with Darius Garland sidelined to begin the series.

Jerome shot 30% from the field and 4-of-16 on 3s against the Pacers, falling to the fringes of coach Kenny Atkinson's rotation.

With the Cavaliers in a cap crunch, re-signing Jerome might not be a priority. Jerome, in the eyes of scouts, unquestionably will get a hefty raise from the $2.5 million he made this season.

Possible fits: Jerome could be a value addition for a team in need of offense. I particularly like the idea of the Orlando Magic making a run at Jerome if they're able to move backup point guard Cole Anthony. Depending on how Harden's player option works out, the Clippers could utilize their non-tax midlevel on Jerome.

16. Malik Beasley

Detroit Pistons | SG

Unrestricted free agent

After playing on smaller, one-year contracts over the past two seasons, Beasley has earned a raise. He finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting by joining Curry, Harden, Anthony Edwards and Klay Thompson as the fifth player in NBA history to make 300 3-pointers in a season. Now that Cade Cunningham has triggered a 30% max extension by being named an All-NBAer, the Pistons likely won't have cap space to use for re-signing Beasley, which probably will limit them to the non-tax midlevel as a starting point for a new deal. But few teams have the cap space to beat that offer. He is expected to get a raise on the $6 million he made this past season.

17. Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves | F/C

Player option

A year removed from being named Sixth Man of the Year, Reid actually averaged more points, rebounds and assists this season, albeit on slightly weaker efficiency. Reid has had a major impact as a third big man, but he probably would be stretched defensively as a starter. That and the lack of cap space should help the Timberwolves navigate Reid's $15 million player option. The sides could agree to exercise the option then build a long-term extension off it to keep the fan favorite in Minnesota.

18. Caris LeVert

Atlanta Hawks | G/F

Unrestricted free agent

After playing a smaller role in Cleveland this past season due in part to Jerome's emergence, LeVert was dealt to Atlanta in February as the Cavaliers added De'Andre Hunter at the deadline. LeVert was productive for the Hawks as they reached the play-in tournament, averaging 14.9 PPG and finishing with far and away the best true shooting percentage (.582) of his career. LeVert also has developed into a quality perimeter defender, using his length at 6-foot-6.

19. Gary Trent Jr.

Milwaukee Bucks | G/F

Unrestricted free agent

Trent tried to follow Beasley's lead, taking a minimum deal with the Bucks after finding his market limited in free agency. Trent was dreadful as the Bucks started slowly and lost his starting job, but he rebounded to shoot 42% on 3s while attempting 8.2 per 36 minutes. Trent then went for 30-plus points twice in the first round against the Pacers, making a combined 17 treys in those games. At 26, Trent is squarely in his prime, and some team should find the happy medium between the $18.6 million he made with the Toronto Raptors and this past season's minimum deal.

20. Santi Aldama

Memphis Grizzlies | F

Restricted free agent

Playing both forward spots, Aldama averaged career highs in points (12.5), rebounds (6.4) and assists (29.9) primarily off the bench this past season. He shot a career-high 37% from 3-point range and 60% inside the arc. Aldama might top out as a third forward, but he has earned a more lucrative contract after making $10 million total on his four-year rookie deal as the final first-round pick in 2021.

21. Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Minnesota Timberwolves | G

Unrestricted free agent

A screaming value on a two-year, $9 million deal signed as a restricted free agent two years ago, Alexander-Walker is in line for a big raise. He averaged a career-high 25.3 MPG as the Timberwolves' third guard, defending lead ball handlers and shooting 38% from 3-point range. Alexander-Walker isn't quite good enough as a distributor to serve as a full-time point guard, and he has slumped beyond the arc in the playoffs, but he should more than double his previous salary.

22. Chris Boucher

Toronto Raptors | F

Unrestricted free agent

Boucher quietly bounced back from a down 2023-24 campaign to average double-figure scoring for the second time in his career while playing just 17.2 MPG. He shot 36% on 3s and 63% on 2s in producing elite efficiency while also proving capable of defending on the wing in big second-unit lineups. At 32, he probably belongs on a contending team, but Boucher, who went to high school in Quebec, is at home with the Raptors as the lone remaining player from the 2019 title team.

23. Tim Hardaway Jr.

Detroit Pistons | G/F

Unrestricted free agent

Despite starting all 77 games he played, Hardaway surely wasn't as important to Detroit's surprise playoff season as Beasley was off the bench. Hardaway's efficiency was only average in the smallest usage rate (15.5%) of his career. Still, Hardaway was a reliable veteran capable of toggling back and forth between the wing spots, and the Pistons seem likely to reward him with a new contract.

24. Dennis Schroder

Detroit Pistons | G

Unrestricted free agent

An atypical season saw Schroder average double figures for three different teams. He started the campaign on fire for the Nets, making 39% of his 3s, and finished playing an important reserve role for the Pistons in the playoffs. In between, Schroder proved a poor fit for the Warriors' motion-based offense. Having played for nine teams in 12 NBA seasons, Schroder could be on the move again if Detroit feels like Jaden Ivey's return means less need for ballhandling off the bench.

25. Tyus Jones

Phoenix Suns | PG

Unrestricted free agent

Adding Jones on a minimum contract didn't prove the coup the Suns had hoped for last summer. He produced as expected, shooting 41% on 3-pointers and posting his usual high assist-to-turnover (4.7), yet he couldn't help Phoenix's offense deliver on its potential. For all their talent, the Suns were barely better than league average in offensive rating, and Jones started just four games after the All-Star break. He might need to sign another short-term contract to rebuild his value. One interesting option: Could Jones return to his hometown Timberwolves if Alexander-Walker heads elsewhere?

ESPN's Tim Bontemps contributed to this story.