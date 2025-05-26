        <
          Pacers' Nesmith (ankle) likely game-time decision for Game 4

          • Jamal CollierMay 26, 2025, 08:16 PM
          INDIANAPOLIS -- Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will "likely" be a game-time decision for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night, according to coach Rick Carlisle.

          Carlisle said on Monday afternoon that Nesmith "predictably woke up sore," after he sprained his right ankle midway through the third quarter of Game 3 of the series. He is expected to be listed as questionable when the NBA's official injury report is released.

          Nesmith had to be helped off the floor as he exited the game in Sunday's 106-100 loss to the New York Knicks, but he returned with 7:03 remaining in the fourth quarter and finished the game.

          Nesmith walked through the locker room after the game Sunday night with a noticeable limp.

          Nesmith has started all 13 games for the Pacers this postseason, averaging 15.1 points and 6.2 rebounds on 52% shooting (54% from 3). Nesmith tied an NBA playoff record with six 3s in the fourth quarter of Game 1 in the series, helping lead to an improbable Indiana comeback win in overtime. He has also been the team's primary defender on Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.