Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr promoted his son Nicholas to the coaching staff Thursday.

Nicholas Kerr, 32, served as the Warriors G League head coach in Santa Cruz (Calif.) the past two seasons. Santa Cruz went 20-14 and finished in fourth place in the G League's Western Conference each of the past two seasons.

Born in Cleveland and raised in San Diego, Nicholas Kerr played college basketball at San Diego and Cal. He served as a graduate assistant at Cal in the 2016-17 season before moving on to the San Antonio Spurs as an intern.

The younger Kerr worked in the player development department for the Warriors and was a video coordinator for three seasons. In 2021 the Warriors hired him as a G League assistant coach at Santa Cruz before becoming head coach in 2023.

Steve Kerr, 59, has been Golden State's head coach for 11 seasons starting in 2014-15. The Warriors have won four NBA titles during his tenure and have advanced to the NBA Finals six times. The team is 567-308 in the regular season under Steve Kerr with 104 playoff victories.