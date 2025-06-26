Open Extended Reactions

Having selected back-to-back NBA Rookie of the Year winners over the past two drafts, the San Antonio Spurs hope to have a third straight in Rutgers guard Dylan Harper, whom they selected with the No. 2 pick in Wednesday's NBA draft.

The selection marks the Spurs' third straight draft with a top-four pick, following Stephon Castle, the 2025 Rookie of the Year whom the Spurs took fourth last year, and 2024 top rookie Victor Wembanyama, who was the No. 1 pick in 2023.

"I think when you play with a bunch of great players, it just brings the best out of you," Harper told ESPN after being drafted. "They got a great young core over there. I'm just ready to get in there and make an impact anywhere I can with those guys."

The addition of Harper, widely considered one of the elite guard prospects of this year's class, might seem redundant in San Antonio because of Castle and new point guard De'Aaron Fox. But Harper's versatility fits the mold the Spurs seek as they transition to playing positionless basketball. The team's brass isn't overly concerned with drafting for positional needs, believing the players ultimately develop and determine their niche within the system.

At Rutgers, Harper showcased a knack for creating rim pressure, which will improve San Antonio's spacing as Wembanyama is already one of the elite floor-spacing big men in the league.

With the recent hiring of assistants Corliss Williamson and associate head coach Sean Sweeney, the Spurs are looking to ratchet up the pressure on a defense anchored by Wembanyama, last season's blocked shots leader. At 6-foot-6, Harper has the length to become one of the key cogs in what could become one of the league's most suffocating units.

The Spurs also have the No. 14 pick in this year's draft.