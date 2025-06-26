Open Extended Reactions

The second round of the 2025 NBA draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday on ESPN.

Day 1 featured Duke phenom Cooper Flagg to the Dallas Mavericks at the top of the board, the New Orleans Pelicans trading up to No. 13 to take Maryland center Derik Queen, along with several interesting picks and trades throughout.

What's in store for Day 2? Let's talk through the biggest questions heading into Round 2 and project pick Nos. 31 through 59 with an updated mock draft.

Who are the best players still available? First-round-caliber prospects such as Rasheer Fleming, Maxime Raynaud and Noah Penda could go early Thursday. Which team is set up to have an intriguing Round 2? And which under-the-radar prospects could turn into steals?

ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo are here to help you navigate Round 2. The mock draft writeups below are from prospects' scouting reports.

Which is the most interesting team drafting on Thursday?

Givony: The Hornets, with pick Nos. 33 and 34, will surely be a hotspot for trade talks throughout the day after adding two first-round picks to their roster in Kon Knueppel and Liam McNeeley. Already sporting a fairly young roster, it's not clear what Charlotte's appetite will be for adding one or two more rookies. The team does have a clear void to fill inside the paint after trading Mark Williams to the Suns for the No. 29 pick and a 2029 first-rounder. There are a few intriguing 7-footers available in Maxime Raynaud and Ryan Kalkbrenner, along with toolsy forwards such as Rasheer Fleming and Adou Thiero.

Woo: The Timberwolves hold the power of choice at No. 31, not only having dibs on whichever player they want but also the ability to use it as a trade chip. I'm curious whether they grab a player such as Fleming or see more value in using the pick to potentially acquire value by other means.

Who's an under-the-radar prospect you really like who's likely to be picked Thursday?

Givony: Noah Penda was drawing looks from teams in the first round thanks to his strong defensive versatility, passing and overall feel for the game, but he couldn't gain enough traction in the predraft process because of his streaky shooting.

He'll likely be a popular target for playoff teams picking in the 30s, such as Minnesota, Boston or Philadelphia, that might prefer to stash a player in Europe to preserve roster flexibility. He will likely prefer to come to the U.S. immediately if he can find a team willing to roster him, however.

Woo: Jamir Watkins is on the older side at 23, but he has been a touch undervalued. He's an excellent perimeter defender whom I think will make enough shots to stick on someone's bench. He'd be a good target for a team trying to win next season somewhere in the 30s.

Looking at your Round 2 mock, what's your favorite team and player fit you've projected?

Givony: Maxime Raynaud to the Celtics at No. 32 makes sense as an older, 7-foot prospect who can space the floor and potentially be ready to soak up minutes after the Celtics traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Hawks.

With Luke Kornet entering free agency and the Celtics navigating a financial tightrope, having a smaller salary slot with Raynaud would likely give the team much-needed flexibility heading into the offseason.

Woo: Rasheer Fleming to the Timberwolves at No. 31 would be a nice value play for Minnesota, which needs frontcourt reinforcements and might be able to slide him into bench minutes out of the gate.

He's the type of big-bodied shooter who could firm up the Wolves' depth regardless of what happens with Naz Reid's free agency. The first pick of Round 2 is particularly valuable in this two-day draft era because of teams wanting to trade up, but it might make sense to simply take the best player available.

Round 2 mock draft

Rasheer Fleming, F, Saint Joseph's

Strengths: Fleming is a toolsy forward with impressive highlights who improved leaps and bounds over the past three years, developing into a highly efficient inside-out scorer to complement his massive 7-foot-5 wingspan, which gives him potential to grow into on defense.

Weaknesses: His feel for the game is a major question, as he does not process the game quickly on either end of the floor. He sometimes struggles to make basic passes and is highly prone to mistakes off the ball defensively.

The verdict: There's a premium on length, shooting and potential defensive versatility in the NBA, and Fleming could bring all three to a team with the patience to develop his awareness and technique defensively while the game hopefully slows down for him offensively. He struggled badly late in the season, but his relative youth and trajectory at St. Joseph's leaves room for optimism about his potential. -- Givony

Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford

Strengths: Raynaud was late to the game -- he didn't commit to the sport full-time until his senior year of high school -- but blossomed over four seasons at Stanford into a skilled 7-footer who can space the floor and hold his own on the glass.

Weaknesses: The biggest questions regarding his game are on the defensive end, where he lacks some physicality and explosiveness, even though his motor appeared improved at the NBA draft combine.

The verdict: After competing in France alongside his good friend (and now San Antonio Spurs star) Victor Wembanyama in his youth, Raynaud has developed into a legitimate NBA talent. He might be a late-bloomer, but he fits a coveted mold with his size and shooting ability, which gives him a quicker path to a role at the next level than some players who will be drafted before him. How he performs defensively will be something to watch early, as floor spacers like him can play an important role in the NBA. -- Givony

Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

Strengths: Kalkbrenner is an experienced center whose ability to operate out of pick-and-roll, execute offensively, protect the rim and hit occasional 3-pointers makes him a reliable backup option.

Weaknesses: His 7-foot-6 wingspan is an asset, but he is not overwhelmingly physical or explosive, posting underwhelming defensive rebounding numbers for much of his college career.

The verdict: One of the most efficient and valuable players in college basketball over the past several seasons, leading Division I in dunks by a wide margin, Kalkbrenner is a known player whose occasional flashes of floor-spacing potential added a valuable dimension to his game. He might have limitations, but his size, length and consistency will be appealing to a team seeking rookie-contract depth at the center position. -- Givony

34. Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans)

Noah Penda, F, France

Strengths: Penda is a strong-framed wing-forward with an excellent feel for the game, a 6-foot-11½ wingspan and defensive versatility who fills up the stat sheet with rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

Weaknesses: He is stronger than he is vertically explosive and remains inconsistent from the perimeter, shoots the ball with unorthodox mechanics and converted less than 30% of his 3-pointers this season and throughout his career.

The verdict: Making the transition from Pro B to Pro A look easy, Penda had an excellent season for a playoff team in France, making plays defensively and using his frame and smarts to create for himself and others off the dribble. His shooting is a key swing skill, as he otherwise checks a lot of boxes as a two-way contributor. -- Givony

Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke

Strengths: Proctor is a sweet-shooting guard who played multiple roles at the college level, showcasing his ability to function on and off the ball.

Weaknesses: With a thin frame that didn't evolve much in college and average physical tools, he has long lacked a degree of assertiveness and physicality on both ends, especially in high-stakes moments.

The verdict: Proctor's positional size, improvement as a spot-up shooter and flashes of ability creating out of pick-and-rolls across his three collegiate seasons are intriguing, but he never quite turned the corner as a point guard. He will have to add toughness to have a meaningful role off the ball at the NBA level. -- Givony

Adou Thiero, PF, Arkansas

Strengths: Thiero is perhaps the most explosive player in this draft, an event creator defensively who is a significant mismatch attacking in a straight line and the open court, drawing fouls in bunches and finishing in highlight-reel fashion.

Weaknesses: Somewhat stuck between forward positions, Thiero is a work in progress with his skill level, feel for the game and defensive engagement. He struggled to make shots consistently and missed most of the predraft process because of a lingering knee issue.

The verdict: Thiero showed significant progress as a junior but will have to make strides with his shooting and overall consistency to play a role at the NBA level. His defensive upside is apparent given his physical tools, and his trajectory over his three collegiate seasons makes him an interesting developmental swing. -- Givony

Chaz Lanier, SG, Tennessee, super senior

Strengths: Lanier is a dangerous movement shooter with solid physical tools. He has proved himself as a prolific shotmaker in the SEC after he transferred from North Florida to Tennessee.

Weaknesses: He has questions to answer with his feel for the game, passing and defensive prowess after struggling to impact games when his outside shots weren't falling.

The verdict: A true late-bloomer who averaged 3.7 points per game over his first three collegiate seasons, Lanier turned a corner with his jumper as an upperclassman to complement his solid size, frame and 6-foot-9 wingspan. He is not much of a ball handler and will need to use his tools better defensively, but he has a clear niche to fill with the way he can space the floor and shoot off screens. -- Givony

38. Indiana Pacers (via San Antonio)

Jamir Watkins, SG/SF, Florida State, senior

Strengths: Watkins is a stout defender with an excellent frame and a 6-foot-11 wingspan who filled up the box score impressively at Florida State.

Weaknesses: The 23-year-old was productive as a secondary ball handler last season but has never been able to find consistency with his outside shot, hitting just 32.5% of his career 3-pointers at the college level.

The verdict: Few players helped themselves at the NBA combine as much as Watkins as he brought physicality and high-level intensity defensively while making plays all over the court. Turning 24 in early July, his NBA-ready frame and tools give him an immediate skill he can hang his hat on, but finding a way to score consistently in the half court will be essential to him sticking long term. -- Givony

John Tonje, SF, Wisconsin, super senior

Strengths: Tonje is a solidly built wing with good size, length and aggressiveness, coming off a breakout season at Wisconsin in which he emerged as one of the best scorers in college basketball.

Weaknesses: He is not much of a passer and lacks great defensive tools, relying on a bully-ball style that might work better as a 24-year-old in college than against NBA opponents.

The verdict: Tonje had a tremendous season for the Badgers, getting to the line and making 39% of his 3-pointers with strong volume. His 41-point effort against Arizona on Nov. 15 was one of the more memorable single-game efforts of the season. His maturity could be an asset in the proper role, but he still has things to prove for NBA purposes, as the track record of older players in this mold is decidedly mixed historically. -- Givony

Bogoljub Markovic, PF/C, Mega Superbet (Adriatic)

Strengths: Markovic is a skilled big man who scored from all over the floor with impressive efficiency in his first season in the Adriatic League, winning the equivalent of rookie of the year.

Weaknesses: With a 6-foot-11 wingspan and a narrow frame, he struggles to consistently make his presence felt defensively and on the glass, often looking a step slow with his awareness on both ends.

The verdict: Markovic had a breakout year culminating in a strong showing at the Nike Hoop Summit. At his best, his ability to space the floor, push off the defensive glass and finish skillfully in the paint is intriguing, but he'll need to make progress with his physicality, feel for the game and toughness to make use of those tools at the highest levels. -- Givony

Rocco Zikarsky, C, Brisbane (Australia)

Strengths: Zikarsky is young (18) with massive size, a budding skill level and obvious potential defensively, thanks to his 9-foot-6½ standing reach.

Weaknesses: While his size is a significant asset in the paint, he does not move his feet particularly well in space or provide as much physicality as one might hope, often appearing a step behind the action because of a lack of awareness.

The verdict: Zikarsky didn't have as productive a second season in the NBL as most scouts had hoped. Although he was a consistent factor on the offensive glass, he struggled to score efficiently, missing layups and free throws, which hindered some of the optimism surrounding his floor-stretching potential. His ability to effect shots with his exceptional length is appealing, but he is still evolving as a rim protector when he isn't parked under the rim. Regardless, his size and youth make him an intriguing bet for a team that believes in its player development infrastructure, helping the game slow down for him while his frame continues to mature. -- Givony

Koby Brea, SG/SF, Kentucky, super senior

Strengths: Brea has been the best shooter in college basketball over the past two seasons, hitting 47% of his 3s and boasting solid physical tools.

Weaknesses: As effective as he is as a floor spacer, his negative wingspan, average defense and explosiveness limit his role-player potential.

The verdict: After making 50% of his 3s at Dayton in 2023-24, Brea backed up his performance with another excellent shooting season for Kentucky (2024-25). He's a standout floor spacer and movement shooter in an era in which shooters in his mold are at a premium. What he can bring beyond his shooting will dictate how quickly he finds a role in the NBA. -- Givony

43. Washington Wizards (from Utah, via Dallas)

Sion James, SF, Duke, super senior

Strengths: James played an essential role for Duke with his steady ballhandling, unselfishness, defensive versatility and opportunistic scoring. He added much-needed experience and toughness with his ripped frame.

Weaknesses: He has never been a very prolific scorer, lacking great length and dynamic shot creation, while having questions to answer about his shooting, given his crude mechanics and how judicious he was about letting shots fly from the perimeter.

The verdict: James played a similar role for the Blue Devils as he likely will at the next level, guarding multiple positions, staying active off the ball and doing the little things. He is not exceptionally long, but he fits a unique mold physically, which could be an asset for a team looking for a utility player, especially if he takes another step as a spot-up threat. -- Givony

Johni Broome, C, Auburn, super senior

Strengths: Broome is a physical and highly productive inside-outside threat with a good feel for the game. A finalist for the Wooden Award, he was the best player in college basketball for stretches last season.

Weaknesses: Lacking length and explosiveness, Broome got by on timing and tenacity in college but might be more of a situational fit in the NBA, especially if his unconventional shooting mechanics and career 30% 3-point percentage don't translate.

The verdict: It is hard to understate just how effective Broome was this season. Minor injuries hampered him late, but his instincts as a scorer, passer and rebounder were apparent. His streaky shooting and limited defensive tools somewhat complicate his NBA fit, but he is among the most proven prospects in this draft. -- Givony

Alex Toohey, SF/PF, Sydney (Australia)

Strengths: Toohey is an intelligent, versatile forward whose maturity stood out in the NBL and at the NBA combine.

Weaknesses: Just an average athlete, he has made strides as a shooter. He will need to become more consistent from beyond the arc to carve out a role at the NBA level, though.

The verdict: Toohey checks some boxes with his feel for the game, consistent motor, length and anticipation on the defense. He has sharp basketball instincts, but he'll need to become a more consistently aggressive and impactful offensive threat to use them in an NBA role -- something he took a step in the right direction with this past year. -- Givony

Kam Jones, PG/SG, Marquette, senior

Strengths: Jones had a productive, efficient season orchestrating Marquette's five-out spacing, making big shots and scoring prolifically en route to a first-team All-Big East campaign.

Weaknesses: He is not the most explosive guard and took a step back as a shooter in an expanded role this past season, having some questions to answer about his defense and ability to create efficiently in a more compact role.

The verdict: The senior answered the call on the ball this season, ranking among the best pick-and-roll creators in the country, after operating mainly off the ball a season ago. His decisiveness as a passer and scorer stood out, but his streaky shooting from beyond the arc and middling defensive impact give him some areas to work on as he looks to demonstrate that his game translates to higher levels of competition. -- Givony

Javon Small, PG, West Virginia, senior

Strengths: Small is a tough, well-rounded guard who exhibited several strong role-playing qualities, carrying an undermanned West Virginia team with his defense and ability to create off the dribble.

Weaknesses: He has done what he can with his frame but does not possess great size, length or bulk by NBA standards.

The verdict: Small had a standout season in the Big 12, showcasing the burst to score in bunches and set up others on a roster that relied on him to do both. Successfully managing that responsibility while still providing energy on defense, he could be appealing for teams seeking guard depth. His ability to take another step as a shooter, finisher and decision-maker is a point of interest, as he is not quite big enough to rely solely on his defense. -- Givony

48. Memphis Grizzlies (via Golden State)

Micah Peavy, SG/SF, Georgetown, senior

Strengths: Peavy is a versatile wing with solid size who defends with high-level intensity and made notable strides in 3-point shooting as a fifth-year senior.

Weaknesses: Peavy has unorthodox mechanics on his jumper, hitting 32% from 3 and 61% from the free throw line for his college career, with lackluster efficiency inside the arc. While his motor translated in a variety of ways at the college level, he lacks great length for NBA purposes, with an even wingspan. He turns 24 on July 16.

The verdict: In the third stop of his college career, Peavy kept Georgetown afloat at times last season with his assertive, opportunistic scoring. He showed versatility in finding teammates and making more shots than expected from beyond the arc. His career struggles from the free throw line, at-times adventurous decision-making and age are concerns. Still, the dearth of players in his mold will give him opportunities to show his game translates to higher levels of competition -- Givony

Vladislav Goldin, C, Michigan, super senior

Strengths: Goldin is a chiseled center with great size and length whose motor and productivity made him a key player in multiple NCAA tournament runs.

Weaknesses: Goldin moves well and can play above the rim with a head of steam, but he lacks quickness guarding in space and pursuing rebounds. His lack of perimeter skill limits his versatility, as he is not a great passer and doesn't have much range on his jumper at this stage. At 24, he's one of the oldest players in this class.

The verdict: Goldin was a force rolling to the rim and on the offensive glass, as his intensity and size at the rim can be imposing, even if he is not the most fluid or coordinated athlete. While he experimented with a jumper as a fifth-year senior, the center with a 7-foot-5 wingspan fits a more traditional mold on both ends, making his ability to anchor a defense and clean the glass consistently important at the next level. -- Givony

Lachlan Olbrich, PF/C, Illawarra

Strengths: Olbrich is a throwback big man with a strong motor and feel for the game whose improvement this season helped the Illawarra Hawks to the NBL championship.

Weaknesses: Without the length to play center (6-foot-11 wingspan) and with a lack of floor-spacing ability for a power forward, he is somewhat stuck between positions on both ends and doesn't possess great explosiveness to compensate.

The verdict: Olbrich returned to Australia after a productive freshman year in the Big West. He has come a long way since, showing excellent passing ability, strong interior skill, and the effort and physicality to get by defensively. His ability to figure out how to keep defenders honest from the perimeter will likely be crucial for his NBA chances, given his lack of physical defensive tools. -- Givony

Eric Dixon, PF, Villanova, super senior

Strengths: Dixon is a wide-bodied power forward who had a wildly productive season, leading the nation in scoring as a sixth-year senior. He's making an obvious leap as a shooter.

Weaknesses: His 6-foot-11½ wingspan, average physical traits and inconsistent defensive impact are limiting factors.

The verdict: Scoring prolifically from the perimeter at 259 pounds this season, Dixon worked himself from a reluctant shooter into the most dynamic shooting big man in the country over the course of his college career. His ability to rediscover some of the physicality and toughness he demonstrated earlier in his career as a rebounder and defender in a more minor role would be highly beneficial in carving out a post in the NBA. -- Givony

Alijah Martin, SG, Florida, senior

Strengths: Martin is a strong, explosive wing whose shotmaking and defensive versatility played a key role in Florida's championship run.

Weaknesses: While he has a 6-foot-7½ wingspan, Martin isn't a great ball handler or passer for his size. He has been prone to streakiness at times from beyond the arc.

The verdict: Bouncy, physical and tough, Martin had some strong two-way efforts, especially when his shot was falling at a high rate. Playing bigger than his listed height defensively and making impressive plays in space, his physical tools were an asset at the college level, but he'll have to become a more reliable shooter or effective playmaker to ease his transition to the NBA. -- Givony

53. Utah Jazz (via LA Clippers)

Amari Williams, C, Kentucky, senior

Strengths: Williams is a British center with an interesting combination of length (7-foot-6 wingspan), rebounding prowess, shot-blocking timing and feel as a passer.

Weaknesses: Not much of a scorer outside of his ability to draw fouls thanks to his superior size, he doesn't have any range on his jumper, never improved as a free throw shooter (career 63%) and doesn't bring as much defensive versatility as scouts might hope he would. He struggled when forced to step outside the paint and cover ground and wasn't always great playing with intensity or awareness.

The verdict: Williams might not be adept at making quick rotations as a rim protector or flipping his hips on the perimeter, but he has excellent physical tools and ranked among the best rebounders in the country in his lone season at Kentucky. Combine that with his ability as a trigger man in handoffs and his ability to play above the rim on the move and he is an interesting situational fit for some teams. -- Givony

Dink Pate, SG/SF, Mexico City (G League)

Strengths: Pate, 19, is a swingman with intriguing physical tools and a strong high school pedigree who has upside to grow into long term.

Weaknesses: Pate is at an early stage of development with his shooting, defense, decision-making and all-around consistency, being miscast as a point guard earlier in his career and thrust into a difficult situation in the G League as the youngest player in that league for two consecutive years.

The verdict: Pate had a few productive games for the Mexico City Capitanes after fighting an uphill battle for the G League Ignite last season. He flashed ability to weave his way to the rim in transition, made some simple plays off the dribble and got hot from the perimeter at times, but he has plenty of things to clean up on both ends of the floor as he remains green in many ways. Even so, his youth and flash give him intrigue for teams that believe in their player development. -- Givony

Viktor Lakhin, C, Clemson, super senior

Strengths: Lakhin is a versatile big man and fifth-year senior who made real strides as a shooter to complement his interior skill level, as well as his passing and defensive timing.

Weaknesses: He is not particularly fast or explosive, being somewhat stuck between positions. He has relied on timing and craft at the college level, which might not translate seamlessly against better athletes. He has had several injuries over the past few years, missing most of the predraft process with a ligament tear in his foot that will sideline him for several months.

The verdict: Lakhin had a terrific season, doing a little bit of everything with his feel for the game, finishing touch and maturity on the defensive end. His improvement as a floor spacer is notable. The lack of sample size with his jumper means he'll need to stay healthy and prove this part of his game is real to carve out a meaningful role in the NBA. -- Givony

Hunter Sallis, SG, Wake Forest, senior

Strengths: Sallis is a thin guard with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, great confidence in his pull-up jumper and a solid motor defensively.

Weaknesses: After shooting the 3 at an excellent 41% clip a year ago, he struggled badly this season (28%), finishing his college career converting just 33% of his overall attempts through four years, all while not being a great shot creator or passer.

The verdict: Sallis didn't make the jump that scouts were hoping for after passing up second-round opportunities a year ago to return to Wake Forest, where he played a high-usage role relatively inefficiently but still found ways to make an impact with his energy defensively and on the glass. There are aspects to appreciate about his length and versatility, but improving his frame and consistently demonstrating the ability to make shots from outside will be key for him to carve out a niche long term. -- Givony

Kobe Sanders, SG/SF, Nevada, senior

Strengths: Sanders has excellent size for a guard who played on the ball as much as he did in his lone season at Nevada.

Weaknesses: He has a negative wingspan and is a player with average skills, which showed up mostly on the defensive end and sometimes in his poor shot selection.

The verdict: Sanders had a terrific season as a grad transfer using his size and ability to play with pace to create off the dribble. He was one of the top midrange scorers in the country, but will need to make strides with his decision-making and spot-up shooting to ease his transition to the NBA. At the next level, he'll face another learning curve defensively if he doesn't add more toughness and physicality to his game. -- Givony

Saliou Niang, SG/SF, Trento (Italy)

Strengths: Niang is a physically gifted wing on an impressive trajectory who emerged from obscurity and developed into an impactful player in the Italian League and EuroCup for Trento.

Weaknesses: His offensive profile is questionable, as he has little shooting range, hitting 11 3-pointers in 45 games while posting more turnovers than assists.

The verdict: Niang's defensive versatility, rebounding and intensity enabled him to contribute against high-level competition this season, finding ways to contribute on both ends despite lacking significant offensive polish. He'll likely have to find some type of shooting range to have any chance of playing a role in the NBA, but he has upside to tap into based on the improvement he has shown the past two years. -- Givony

59. Houston Rockets (via Oklahoma City)

Ryan Nembhard, PG, Gonzaga, senior

Strengths: Nembhard is a cerebral point guard who led Division I in assists and showed his playmaking vision vividly in the G League Elite Camp and NBA combine scrimmages.

Weaknesses: Standing at 6-foot in shoes, he lacks great size, strength, length and explosiveness, limiting him as a finisher inside the paint and defensively.

The verdict: Nembhard might be behind from a physical perspective, but he's probably the most established floor general in this draft. His gaudy 3.9 assist-to-turnover ratio and the way he passes people open stood out constantly last season. His polish as a distributor alone should find him a niche to fill at the next level, but his ability to become more than an opportunistic shooter could help solidify his standing. -- Givony

