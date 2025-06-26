The Dallas Mavericks select Duke star Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. (1:15)

DALLAS -- The Mavericks, as expected, took forward Cooper Flagg with the first pick of the 2025 NBA draft Wednesday night.

"I'm feeling amazing. It's a dream come true, to be honest," Flagg said after his selection, with his family by his side. "I wouldn't want to share it with anybody else."

Dallas won the draft lottery despite only 1.8% odds, putting the Mavs in position to select Flagg, who was widely considered the top prospect in this draft class as soon as he reclassified to graduate high school and enter college a year earlier.

The 6-foot-8, 221-pound Flagg, who will not turn 19 until Dec. 21, arrived at Duke with immense expectations and lived up to the hype. He was a consensus All-American and won multiple national player of the year honors, including the Wooden Award and the Naismith Award, averaging 19.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per game while leading the Blue Devils to a 35-4 record and a Final Four appearance.

Flagg's arrival in Dallas comes less than five months after the Mavs' shocking blockbuster trade of five-time All-NBA selection Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, a deal that outraged the fan base of a franchise that advanced to the NBA Finals the previous season. The addition of Flagg is anticipated to mitigate the significant business concerns the franchise faced in the aftermath of the Doncic deal.

Flagg joins a Dallas team that has aspirations of contending immediately in the Western Conference on the heels of an injury-ravaged 39-43 campaign that ended with elimination in the final play-in game. He is expected to start in a loaded frontcourt rotation that features 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis, centers Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, and forwards P.J. Washington, Naji Marshall and Caleb Martin.