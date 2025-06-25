Open Extended Reactions

Dallas Mavericks All-Star guard Kyrie Irving is declining his $43 million player option and intends to sign a three-year, $119 million contract with the franchise, sources told ESPN.

Mavericks officials and Irving's agent, Shetellia Riley Irving, negotiated the new deal that keeps Irving out of free agency and in Dallas long term. The new deal includes a player option in the 2027-28 season, sources said.

Throughout the conversations surrounding his player option and a new extension, both sides made clear their commitment to each other, and the Mavericks placed a premium on Irving's leadership and ability to team with All-Star Anthony Davis and soon-to-be No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg under the leadership of coach Jason Kidd and general manager Nico Harrison.

A leader and cornerstone of the Mavericks alongside Davis, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists last season before suffering a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee in March.

Rival executives believed Irving, a nine-time All-Star, was in line for a major payday -- between $50-60 million annually -- before the injury.

Irving, 33, will miss the start of the 2025-26 season, but is hopeful to return as soon as January 2026, sources told ESPN.

The Mavs are expected to open up the $5.7 million taxpayer midlevel exception by signing Irving to this deal, sources said. Potential targets for that salary slot would have included Dennis Schroder, D'Angelo Russell, Chris Paul and Malcolm Brogdon, sources said.

Irving's importance to the Mavs only increased with the shocking blockbuster trade of five-time All-NBA point guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February, only months removed from Dallas' run to the NBA Finals.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon contributed to this report.