NBA trade tracker: Details for every deal of the 2025 offseason

The 2025 offseason is fast approaching, and deals are already getting done.
We've seen two trades made during the NBA Finals: The Memphis Grizzlies moved guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for a package of players and draft picks, while the Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers reacquired their 2026 first-round pick in a deal that netted the New Orleans Pelicans the 23rd selection in next week's draft.
We're keeping tabs on every trade this offseason, including grades from ESPN NBA Insider Kevin Pelton.
NBA offseason: Buzz, reports | Grades | Draft news
June 17: Pacers trade for 2026 first-rounder
Indiana Pacers get:
2026 first-round pick (own)
New Orleans Pelicans get:
2025 first-round pick (No. 23)
Draft rights to G Mojave King
June 15: Magic acquire Bane in blockbuster
Orlando Magic get:
G Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies get:
G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
G Cole Anthony
2025 first-round pick (No. 16)
2026 first-round pick (swap rights from Phoenix or Washington)
2028 first-round pick
2029 first-round pick swap
2030 first-round pick
More: