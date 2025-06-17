NBA trade tracker: Details for every deal of the 2025 offseason

Stephen A. Smith explains why it's worth it for the Grizzlies to consider moving on from Ja Morant. (2:44)

The 2025 offseason is fast approaching, and deals are already getting done.

We've seen two trades made during the NBA Finals: The Memphis Grizzlies moved guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for a package of players and draft picks, while the Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers reacquired their 2026 first-round pick in a deal that netted the New Orleans Pelicans the 23rd selection in next week's draft.

We're keeping tabs on every trade this offseason, including grades from ESPN NBA Insider Kevin Pelton.

Indiana Pacers get:

2026 first-round pick (own)

New Orleans Pelicans get:

2025 first-round pick (No. 23)

Draft rights to G Mojave King

June 15: Magic acquire Bane in blockbuster

Orlando Magic get:

G Desmond Bane

Memphis Grizzlies get:

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

G Cole Anthony

2025 first-round pick (No. 16)

2026 first-round pick (swap rights from Phoenix or Washington)

2028 first-round pick

2029 first-round pick swap

2030 first-round pick

