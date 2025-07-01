Shams Charania joins "SportsCenter" to break down Duncan Robinson's three-year, $48 million sign-and-trade deal to the Pistons. (1:09)

Free agent sharpshooter Duncan Robinson has agreed to a three-year, $48 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Detroit is trading Simone Fontecchio to Miami to acquire Robinson in a sign-and-trade, sources told ESPN.

Robinson's agent, Jason Glushon, navigated multiple options in the market, which included a potential return to Miami after Robinson declined his $20 million early termination option on Sunday to become a free agent.

Detroit had planned to sign Beasley to a 3-year, $48 million contract, but talks paused after news broke that the veteran guard was caught up in a federal gambling probe.

Robinson, 31, is a strong pivot for the Pistons, who needed to replace Beasley's production as one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA. Robinson is a career 39.7% 3-point shooter himself and his 1,192 3-pointers since 2019-20 ranks eighth in the NBA over that span.

Robinson joins Caris LeVert as free agent addition for a Pistons squad looking to build on last season's historic turnaround from 14 wins to playoff team.