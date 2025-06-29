Shams Charania reports that Malik Beasley is under investigation by the U.S. district attorney's office on allegations of gambling involving NBA games and prop bets, putting trade discussions on hold. (0:48)

The U.S. district attorney's office is investigating Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley on allegations of gambling related to NBA games and prop bets, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

The allegations are from the 2023-24 season, when Beasley played for the Milwaukee Bucks, sources said. Beasley averaged 11.3 points in 79 games that season, during which he made a career-high 77 starts.

At least one prominent U.S. sportsbook detected unusually heavy betting interest on Beasley's statistics beginning around January 2024, a gambling industry source told ESPN's David Purdum.

"An investigation is not a charge," Beasley's attorney, Steve Haney, told ESPN. "Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution. As of now he has not been charged with anything."

Beasley, 28, and the Pistons were in talks on a new three-year, $42 million contract to bring the free agent sharpshooter back to Detroit but now talks are on pause, sources said.

The Pistons told ESPN on Sunday that they are aware of an investigation into Beasley and are deferring further comment to the NBA.

"We are cooperating with the federal prosecutors' investigation," NBA spokesman Mike Bass told ESPN.

The nine-year veteran averaged 16.3 points while appearing in all 82 games last season, his first with the Pistons.

Last year, former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter was banned by the NBA after a league investigation found Porter disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and wagered on games.

In 2020, when Beasley played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of threats of violence and was sentenced to 120 days in jail, which he served after the 2020-21 season. He also was suspended for 12 games by the NBA in 2021 as a result of the guilty plea.