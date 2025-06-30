Open Extended Reactions

Free agent guard Caris LeVert has agreed to a two-year, $29 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

LeVert, 30, wrapped up the final season of a two-year, $32 million contract.

He started last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers but was traded to the Atlanta Hawks in February for De'Andre Hunter.

Primarily coming off the bench, he averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 64 games last season.

In another move, the Pistons also agreed to a deal with free agent center/forward Paul Reed, who is getting a two-year, $11 million deal to return to Detroit, sources told Charania.