The Denver Nuggets are trading Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Both players can become unrestricted free agents in 2027. Porter Jr. is owed $38.3 million next season and $40.8 million in 2026-27.

Johnson is owed $21.1 million next season and $23.3 million in 2026-27.

Porter Jr. has spent his entire six-year career with Nuggets, averaging 18.2 points and seven rebounds in 77 games for Denver last season.

Johnson enjoyed a breakout season in his sixth year in the league, averaging a career-high 18.8 points per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 39% from 3.

Johnson was included in the blockbuster deal that sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Mikal Bridges. Since Bridges' departure to the New York Knicks last summer, Johnson took over the reins as a primary scoring option for the rebuilding Nets.

In another move on Monday night, free agent Bruce Brown Jr. agreed to a one-year deal with the Nuggets, sources told Charania.