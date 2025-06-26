Stephen A. Smith reacts to the Suns drafting center Khaman Maluach and trading for center Mark Williams on draft night. (1:30)

The Phoenix Suns continued their flurry of trade activity that started with moving Kevin Durant over the weekend with another draft night deal on Wednesday.

The Suns traded the No. 29 pick and a 2029 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for 7-foot center Mark Williams, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. The 2029 pick will be the least favorable of Cleveland's, Utah's and Minnesota's first round picks and is 1-5 protected, sources said.

Phoenix also lined up another big man, with the Houston Rockets selecting 7-foot-2 center Khaman Maluach out of Duke with the No. 10 pick. He will be sent to the Suns, along with Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and five second-round picks as part of the Durant deal, sources said.

As part of the Williams trade, Charlotte is acquiring Vasilije Micic, sources told ESPN's Bobby Marks. Micci was traded to Phoenix in February as part of the Jusuf Nurkic trade. Micic's $8.1 million team option will be exercised by Phoenix, sources said.

The 18-year-old Maluach averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks while starting all 39 games for Duke en route to the Blue Devils' trip to the Final Four. Williams, a fellow Duke alumnus, averaged 15.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks last season, his third year in the league after being selected No. 15 by Charlotte in 2022.

The Williams deal comes five months after the 23-year-old big man's trade to the Los Angeles Lakers was rescinded after Williams failed a physical examination. The Lakers had included rookie Dalton Knecht, veteran swingman Cam Reddish a 2031 first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap in the deal.

Injuries have plagued Williams' career -- his 44 games played this year were a career high. He's eligible for a contract extension this summer.

Maluach and Williams will be tasked with shoring up the middle for a Suns team that ranked No. 27 in defensive rating last season. New Suns coach Jordan Ott, while an assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season, helped guide the Cavs -- featuring twin towers in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen -- to the No. 8 defensive rating in the league.