The first round of the 2025 NBA draft delivered surprises, memorable moments and some great looks.

The night was centered around the top talent selected and the next generation of players geared up to take over the league -- and rightfully so. But the first round also delivered viral moments on social media and celebrations that will stick with fans for a long time.

From eye-catching outfits and sneakers to blinding chains, here are our favorite nonstatistical superlatives from the NBA draft.

Most likely to go No. 1 (and did)

Cooper Flagg

Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

This was expected long before the Dallas Mavericks drew the No. 1 overall spot in the NBA draft lottery in May. Flagg arrives in Dallas with lofty expectations after a standout lone season at Duke and becoming the Mavericks' first No. 1 overall pick since 1981.

Most likely to make a premature congratulations post

The Duke men's basketball X account

Again, Flagg being selected No. 1 overall wasn't a surprise to anyone. So why not go ahead and post congratulations early and get it out of the way five hours early? That's exactly what Duke basketball's X account did.

Best hype man

Dylan Harper

When Dylan Harper first saw Ace Bailey's draft fit, he had no choice but to pause. In a sea full of photographers and media members, Harper hyped up his former Rutgers teammate's look, scoping out the jacket details and the jewelry. On a stage as big and nerve-wracking as draft night, the two friends brought the best vibes with them.

Dylan Harper is all of us seeing Ace Bailey's suit 😮‍💨#NBADraft presented by State Farm, 8pm/et, ESPN & ABC pic.twitter.com/kNrCFZY37u — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 25, 2025

Most likely to not leave Barclays Center

Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf

While all of the other draft picks are booking their flights out of New York and preparing for tours of their new arenas, Denim, Traore, Powell, Saraf and Wolf will already know their way around. Barclays doubles as the home for the Brooklyn Nets and the NBA draft, so the rookies can just make themselves right at home.

Most blinding chains

Jeremiah Fears

Photo by Melanie Fidler/NBAE via Getty Images

Fears showed up and showed out with his fit for the draft, but the most eye-catching pieces were around his neck. He donned two iced-out chains, one with an "O" for Oklahoma, his alma mater, and "Fears." On his big night, Fears made sure to bring out his best drip.

Most likely to follow the 'sandwich method'

Nique Clifford

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Photo by David L. Nemec /NBAE via Getty Images

The "sandwich method" in fashion is when someone balances their look by matching their top with the shoes (the pieces of bread) and contrasting the look with a different-colored bottoms (the filling). Clifford did just that but in the most creative way. To pair with his pink, purple and white ombre jacket, he rocked custom pink and purple Nike Air Force 1s.

Best twinning moment

Ace Bailey and family

Bailey's family stunted on everyone, rocking matching "red bottom" Christian Louboutin shoes to the draft. Everyone also donned all black looks with pops of red to match Bailey. The family that slays together, stays together.

The Bailey family's matching red bottom shoes>>>



The #NBADraft presented by State Farm starts at 8pm/et on ABC and ESPN 👀‼️ pic.twitter.com/gGxzcHOotL — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 25, 2025

Most likely to block shots and serves in South Beach

Kasparas Jakucionis

Jakucionis, who said his dream job would be playing beach volleyball if not basketball, will join the Miami Heat -- which happens to be the perfect place for both.

The moment the dream became reality 🤝 pic.twitter.com/QdmZnNLxum — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 26, 2025

Most likely to follow in his father's flight path

Jase Richardson

Not only did Jase Richardson follow in his father's footsteps by playing for the Michigan State Spartans, but he was also drafted by the Orlando Magic -- one of the teams Jason Richardson once suited up for. With flashes of the same explosiveness that made his dad a two-time dunk contest champion, the younger Richardson is ready to carry the family's high-flying legacy in the NBA.

Most likely to turn high school chemistry into NBA history

Cooper Flagg, Derik Queen, Asa Newell, Liam McNeely

Montverde Academy made draft night feel like a team reunion with four former players all hearing their names called in the first round. The powerhouse prep program flexed its proverbial muscles by sending nearly a full starting lineup worth of talent to the league and setting the stage for each star to shine on the professional stage.