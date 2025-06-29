Chet Holmgren passes to Jaylin Williams, who throws down a two-handed dunk for the Thunder. (0:17)

Oklahoma City Thunder center/forward Jaylin Williams is signing a three-year, $24 million contract extension with the franchise, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

The Thunder declined Williams' $2.1 million team option and negotiated the new deal with his agents, Marcus Monk and Sean Kennedy of Excel Sports.

Williams, 23, missed the first two months of the season with a lingering hamstring strain and returned in late December to a Thunder team missing Chet Holmgren. The Thunder leaned on Williams until Holmgren's return in February.

Williams showed his value as a depth piece for the Thunder, even in the postseason, as the Oklahoma City deployed the big man most notably against the Denver Nuggets' vaunted frontcourt in their second-round series.

He averaged 5.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 40% from 3 last season.

Drafted in the second round by the Thunder in 2022, Williams has averaged 5.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in his career.