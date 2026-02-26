Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cleared to return for Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just gets a layup to drop as the third-quarter buzzer sounds. (0:22)

Reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was cleared to return Thursday after missing the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder's past nine games because of an abdominal strain.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who is not on the official injury report, will be available for Friday's home game against the Denver Nuggets.

The Thunder went 5-4 in Gilgeous-Alexander's absence after he suffered the injury during a Feb. 3 win over the Orlando Magic. Oklahoma City's lead atop the Western Conference standings has been trimmed to two games over the San Antonio Spurs, who have won 10 straight games and own the season tiebreaker between the teams.

Oklahoma City is still without All-NBA wing Jalen Williams and key reserve guard Ajay Mitchell.

Williams, who returned for two games before the All-Star break before aggravating his right hamstring strain, is scheduled to be reevaluated in approximately one week.

Mitchell has been out since he suffered an abdominal strain Jan. 21. He was on track to return after the All-Star break before spraining his ankle in a workout.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals. He is the MVP favorite again with -125 odds to win the award, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.