Bobby Portis intends to sign a three-year, $44 million contract to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, with a player option for 2027-28, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Portis is declining his $13.4 million player option before landing his new deal, which was negotiated between the Bucks and agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports reach

Portis, 30, has been a staple on Milwaukee's bench going on five seasons now, finishing in the top three in Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2023 and 2024.

He missed a large chunk of last season due to a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy. Portis was limited to a career-low 49 games and averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game.

Portis is one of the few remaining members of the Bucks' championship team from 2021.

He has scored 2,181 points off the bench over the last three seasons, third-most in the NBA during that span, trailing Malik Monk and Naz Reid.