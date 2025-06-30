Open Extended Reactions

Jordan Clarkson is finalizing a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania, which will make the veteran guard an unrestricted free agent.

He will target contending clubs for his new home, and interest from multiple playoff teams is already expected.

Clarkson, 33, averaged 16.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Jazz last season. He has been one of the best bench scorers in the league since arriving in Utah six seasons ago and won Sixth Man of the Year in 2020-21.

He was the final holdover from the previous era of Jazz basketball and the remaining player from the franchise's last postseason appearance in 2022. He'd been in trade rumors for the past couple of seasons but Utah ultimately never found a suitor.

The Jazz are also waiving forward Johnny Juzang, making him a free agent, sources said.

Juzang, a former UCLA standout, joined Utah as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and spent three seasons with the team. He averaged 8.9 points in 64 games last season while shooting 38% from 3-point range.

Utah is shuffling its roster following a draft in which it acquired two talented young guards in Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr. The Jazz also moved Collin Sexton to the Hornets in a trade for Jusuf Nurkic on Saturday.