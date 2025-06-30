Shams Charania, Tim Legler, Udonis Haslem and Brian Windhorst react to D'Angelo Russell agreeing to a two-year deal with the Mavericks. (2:12)

Open Extended Reactions

Free agent point guard D'Angelo Russell has agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Mavs will use the $5.7 million taxpayer midlevel exception to sign Russell, a one-time All-Star who averaged 12.6 points and 5.1 assists per game for the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets last season.

The second season of the deal is a player option, sources said.

Russell is expected to fill Kyrie Irving's spot in the starting lineup while the nine-time All-Star recovers from a torn ACL. The Mavs and Irving are optimistic that he will be able to return early in the 2026 portion of the schedule, at which point Russell could transition to a key reserve role.

Irving agreed to a three-year, $119 million contract last week, taking a pay cut after declining his $43 million player option, allowing the Mavs stay under the salary cap's second apron and use the taxpayer midlevel exception.

Russell, 29, who has career averages of 17.3 points and 5.7 assists per game, emerged as the Mavs' primary target. He will reunite with former Lakers teammate Anthony Davis in Dallas.

Mavericks officials and CAA Co-Heads of Basketball Austin Brown/Aaron Mintz and Antonio Russell reached the new contract after free agency began.